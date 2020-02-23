MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market 2019
Description:
A microRNA (abbreviated miRNA) is a small non-coding RNA molecule (containing about 22 nucleotides) found in plants, animals and some viruses, that functions in RNA silencing and post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression.
In 2018, the global miRNA Sequencing and Assay market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global miRNA Sequencing and Assay status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the miRNA Sequencing and Assay development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Illumina
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Qiagen
Perkinelmer
Takara Bio
Ew England Biolabs
Norgen Biotek Corporation
Rilink Biotechnologies
Exogen
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Sequencing By Synthesis
Nanopore
Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
Market segment by Application, split into
Clinical Medical
Biological Research
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global miRNA Sequencing and Assay status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the miRNA Sequencing and Assay development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of miRNA Sequencing and Assay are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Sequencing By Synthesis
1.4.3 Nanopore
1.4.4 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Clinical Medical
1.5.3 Biological Research
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Size
2.2 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Illumina
12.1.1 Illumina Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Introduction
12.1.4 Illumina Revenue in miRNA Sequencing and Assay Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Illumina Recent Development
12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Introduction
12.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in miRNA Sequencing and Assay Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development
12.3 Qiagen
12.3.1 Qiagen Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Introduction
12.3.4 Qiagen Revenue in miRNA Sequencing and Assay Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Qiagen Recent Development
12.4 Perkinelmer
12.4.1 Perkinelmer Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Introduction
12.4.4 Perkinelmer Revenue in miRNA Sequencing and Assay Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Perkinelmer Recent Development
12.5 Takara Bio
12.5.1 Takara Bio Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Introduction
12.5.4 Takara Bio Revenue in miRNA Sequencing and Assay Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Takara Bio Recent Development
12.6 Ew England Biolabs
12.6.1 Ew England Biolabs Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Introduction
12.6.4 Ew England Biolabs Revenue in miRNA Sequencing and Assay Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Ew England Biolabs Recent Development
12.7 Norgen Biotek Corporation
12.7.1 Norgen Biotek Corporation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Introduction
12.7.4 Norgen Biotek Corporation Revenue in miRNA Sequencing and Assay Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Norgen Biotek Corporation Recent Development
12.8 Rilink Biotechnologies
12.8.1 Rilink Biotechnologies Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Introduction
12.8.4 Rilink Biotechnologies Revenue in miRNA Sequencing and Assay Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Rilink Biotechnologies Recent Development
12.9 Exogen
12.9.1 Exogen Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Introduction
12.9.4 Exogen Revenue in miRNA Sequencing and Assay Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Exogen Recent Development
12.10 Oxford Nanopore Technologies
12.10.1 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 miRNA Sequencing and Assay Introduction
12.10.4 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Revenue in miRNA Sequencing and Assay Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Recent Development
Continued…..
