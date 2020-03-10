Mining Metals Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Mining Metals market status and forecast, categorizes the global Mining Metals market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Rio Noble Metalto

BHP Billiton

Vale

Glencore Xstrata

ArcelorMittal

Magnitogorsk

Ternium

Codelco

BaRRIAK Glod

Southern Ferrous Metal

China Shenhua Energy

Mitsul

Norilsk Nickel

Newmont

Grupo Mexico

Southern Copper Corporation (SCC)

Goldcorp

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Non-ferrous Metal

Ferrous Metal

Noble Metal

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Construction

Chemical Industry

Manufacturing

Medical

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Mining Metals Market Research Report 2018

1 Mining Metals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mining Metals

1.2 Mining Metals Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Mining Metals Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Mining Metals Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Non-ferrous Metal

1.2.3 Ferrous Metal

Noble Metal

1.3 Global Mining Metals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Mining Metals Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Chemical Industry

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Mining Metals Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Mining Metals Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Mining Metals (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Mining Metals Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Mining Metals Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…….

7 Global Mining Metals Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Rio Noble Metalto

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Mining Metals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Rio Noble Metalto Mining Metals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 BHP Billiton

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Mining Metals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 BHP Billiton Mining Metals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Vale

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Mining Metals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Vale Mining Metals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Glencore Xstrata

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Mining Metals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Glencore Xstrata Mining Metals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 ArcelorMittal

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Mining Metals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 ArcelorMittal Mining Metals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Magnitogorsk

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Mining Metals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Magnitogorsk Mining Metals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Ternium

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Mining Metals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Ternium Mining Metals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Codelco

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Mining Metals Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Codelco Mining Metals Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..



