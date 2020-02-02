MINI DATA CENTER MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Mini Data Center Market 2018

A mini data center is defined as a self-contained system designed to be from a single rack (micro data center) to up to 40 rack enclosure (containerized and aisle containment solution). The system houses IT infrastructure with integrated support infrastructure, such as power and cooling systems. These data centers can support IT load of up to 250 kW and are suitable as disaster recovery data centers, branch office operations, and for edge computing purposes.

The analysts forecast the global mini data center market to grow at a CAGR of 17.17% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mini data center market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from following:

• Micro data center: From stand-alone single rack data centers up to aisle containment deployment with integrated power, cooling, and monitoring solutions; for example, Emerson SmartAisle solutions.

• Containerized data center: It includes market size of integrated infrastructure modules, namely IT, power, and cooling in one modular system; for example, Huawei all-in-one container facilities.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Mini Data Center Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Canovate

• Emerson Network Power

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Huawei

• Instant Data Centers

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

Other prominent vendors

• Advanced Facilities

• ALTRON

• CANCOM

• Cannon Technologies

• CELESTE (Datacenter Marilyn)

• DATAPOD

• DartPoints

• dataracks

• Gardner DC Solutions

• Hanley Energy

• ICTroom

• Inspur Technologies

• Minkels (Legrand)

• NTR Inženiring

• Panduit

• smartcube

• Workspace Technology

• ZTE

• ZELLABOX

• TSI-STULZ

• Rahi Systems

• RZ-Products

Market driver

• Increase in demand among SMEs

Market challenge

• Operational limitations

Market trend

• Growing need for edge computing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Micro data centers

• Containerized data centers

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Canovate

Emerson Network Power

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Huawei

• Instant Data Centers (EMS)

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued

