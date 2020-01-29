Mineral Collagen Composites Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2026

A mineral collagen composite is a combination of a mineral with Type-1 collagen, which is used in spine, orthopedic and dental surgery applications in order to support new bone growth and as a substitute for bone. It is often utilized in bone grafting i.e. a surgical procedure used for fixing damaged bones or diseased joints.

A mineral collagen composite is used in transplanting of the bone tissue, around which new bone grows in case of bone loss or facture. Natural bone consists of collagen, a fibrous protein dispersed within and around inorganic mineral. Close resemblance of mineral collagen composites with natural bone has been a major driving factor for the global mineral collagen composites market in recent years. Also, surge in the prevalence of degenerative bone diseases, growth of geriatric population, increase in the incidence of dental issues, rise in the demand for bone grafting procedures, surge in awareness regarding dental grafting, and increase in expectations about quality of life are other drivers of the global market. Mineral collagen composites in block form, which turn into moldable putty on hydration, is a recent trend in the global mineral collagen composites market.

The global mineral collagen composites market can be segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the market can be divided into block mineral collagen composites and putty mineral collagen composites. The putty mineral collagen composites segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to increased use of these composites in oral surgical applications and dental grafting. Depending on application, the global mineral collagen composites market can be classified into orthopedic, spine, and dental. The dental segment accounted for a major share in 2017 and is likely to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, due to increase in the adoption of advanced dentistry technologies in developed countries and rise in the preference for cosmetic surgeries by youngsters. Based on end-user, the market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2017 and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, due to increase in the incidence of dental disorders, surge in the number of spinal surgeries, and rise in the preference for multi-specialty hospitals.

Geographically, the global mineral collagen composites market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global mineral collagen composites market, due to risen geriatric population, well-spread awareness about bone grafting procedures, and developed health care infrastructure in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2026, due to improved health care facilities, rise in the adoption of cosmetic surgeries, and increase in medical tourism in developing countries of the region such as India.Key players operating in the global mineral collagen composites market are Collagen Matrix, Inc., Exactech Inc., Newport Biologics, Zimmer Biomet, and Glidewell Laboratories.

