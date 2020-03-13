Mineral Adsorbent Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2027

Mineral adsorbents have been finding important applications in the inhibition of mycotoxins in animal feeds. Mycotoxins are poisonous metabolites produced by numerous fungi species. In recent times, mineral adsorbents based on natural zeolite and bentonite applications have been playing an important application in the form of their use in animal diets with the intention of prevention of poisoning caused by mycotoxins, especially in the poultry industry. Application studies of mineral adsorbents have indicated that bentonite mineral adsorbent materials have the capability to reduce micronutrient availability more than zeolite mineral adsorbent materials.

Mineral adsorbents have been finding diverse applications, such as in purification of streams of hydrocarbons in the chemical industry, in purifying industrial gases and in other purification processes. These applications of mineral adsorbents are important in chemical processing, gas processing, petrochemical applications, dimerization and refining applications.

Hence, considering the vital applications of mineral adsorbents, the study of the mineral adsorbents market makes an important read.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global mineral adsorbents market is segmented as follows:

Aluminosilicates

Clay and clay silicates

HSCAS (hydrated sodium calcium alumino silicate)

Bentonites (montmorillonites)

Zeolites

Sepiolite

Diatomite

Activated carbons

On the basis of application, the global mineral adsorbents market is segmented as follows:

Catalysis

Inhibition of mycotoxins in animal feed

Biofuel feedstock purification

Purification processes in the chemical industry

Market Participants

Examples of the market participants in the global mineral adsorbents market are as follows:

EP Engineered Clays Corporation (EP Minerals, LLC affiliate)

Clariant

BASF SE

Ashapura Group

Almatis

Axens

Zeochem

Dynamic Adsorbents, Inc.

W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

Cabot Corporation

Key Trends, Drivers

It has been observed that bentonite type of mineral adsorbents represent a diverse range of products and hence, find a considerable number of industry applications. These mineral adsorbents include the F-series of activated clay mineral adsorbents, which are quite standardized from an industry perspective. These mineral adsorbents have been using a reliable and an established activation technology for effective purification of chemicals, such as benzene, toluene and xylene. These developments combined have been contributing to the market growth of the mineral adsorbents market at a global level in recent times.

Mineral adsorbents have also been playing a positive role in averting unintended plant shutdowns on account of their longer life span with regard to olefin and nitrogen removal applications in the chemical industry. For instance, the popular F-series of mineral adsorbents offers a portfolio of aromatic solutions with industry standard performance.

However, with regard to application of mineral adsorbents in animal feed, some undesirable effects were observed. For instance, vitamin B6, an essential ingredient of animal & poultry feed, was tightly bound to the bentonite based mineral adsorbent during the removal of toxins in the animal feed by adsorption. Such disadvantages of applications of mineral adsorbents are expected to hamper growth of the global mineral adsorbent market in the next few years, as end users would seek alternatives to eliminate the undesired effects of mineral adsorbent applications. This is so because micronutrient presence in animal feed has been of vital importance with regard to maintaining product quality.

In the past few years, the physical adsorption of carbon dioxide in different mineral adsorbent materials has been an important area of research, especially in the energy and ecology domains where carbon capture and storage is a viable choice for reduction in carbon dioxide emissions. These mineral adsorbents could be potentially applied where Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) or Temperature Swing Adsorption (TSA) technologies are implemented. For instance, halloysite is being currently assessed in context to its potential use as a carbon dioxide adsorbent. The experimental results hinted that halloysite modified by calcination or modified by treatment with acid demonstrated a relatively low adsorption capacity. This capacity could be easily augmented by other surface modification methods, thereby providing a high rate of carbon dioxide adsorption.