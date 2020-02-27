MINE CLEARANCE SYSTEM MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report studies the global Mine Clearance System market status and forecast, categorizes the global Mine Clearance System market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
This report focus on Mine clearance system，these systems with the help of the incorporated detection systems, flails and tillers help detonating these explosives with minimum damage to the overall equipment.
High number of casualties through manual demining and disarming the explosive remnants of war (ERW) over the past years will necessitate the deployment of mechanical mine clearance system. High initial cost, expensive maintenance, and lack of skilled professionals is among the prominent factors impacting the industry growth negatively
The global Mine Clearance System market is valued at 35 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 52 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Aardvark Clear Mine Ltd
Armtrac Limited
CEFA
Digger DTR – Demining Technologies
DOK-ING d.o.o.
Hydrema Holdings ApS
MineWolf Systems AG
Rheinmetall AG
Scanjack AB
Way Industries a.s
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Manual
Remote Controlled
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Near residential area
Field area
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Mine Clearance System capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Mine Clearance System manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
