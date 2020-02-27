MINE CLEARANCE SYSTEM MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report studies the global Mine Clearance System market status and forecast, categorizes the global Mine Clearance System market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

This report focus on Mine clearance system，these systems with the help of the incorporated detection systems, flails and tillers help detonating these explosives with minimum damage to the overall equipment.

High number of casualties through manual demining and disarming the explosive remnants of war (ERW) over the past years will necessitate the deployment of mechanical mine clearance system. High initial cost, expensive maintenance, and lack of skilled professionals is among the prominent factors impacting the industry growth negatively

The global Mine Clearance System market is valued at 35 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 52 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Aardvark Clear Mine Ltd

Armtrac Limited

CEFA

Digger DTR – Demining Technologies

DOK-ING d.o.o.

Hydrema Holdings ApS

MineWolf Systems AG

Rheinmetall AG

Scanjack AB

Way Industries a.s

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Manual

Remote Controlled

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Near residential area

Field area

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Mine Clearance System capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Mine Clearance System manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Mine Clearance System Market Research Report 2018

1 Mine Clearance System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mine Clearance System

1.2 Mine Clearance System Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Mine Clearance System Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Mine Clearance System Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Manual

1.2.4 Remote Controlled

1.3 Global Mine Clearance System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Mine Clearance System Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Near residential area

1.3.3 Field area

1.4 Global Mine Clearance System Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Mine Clearance System Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Mine Clearance System (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Mine Clearance System Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Mine Clearance System Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Mine Clearance System Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mine Clearance System Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Mine Clearance System Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Mine Clearance System Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Mine Clearance System Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Mine Clearance System Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Mine Clearance System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Mine Clearance System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mine Clearance System Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Mine Clearance System Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Mine Clearance System Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Mine Clearance System Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Mine Clearance System Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Mine Clearance System Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Mine Clearance System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Mine Clearance System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Mine Clearance System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Mine Clearance System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Mine Clearance System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Mine Clearance System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Mine Clearance System Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Mine Clearance System Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Mine Clearance System Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Mine Clearance System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Mine Clearance System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Mine Clearance System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Mine Clearance System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Mine Clearance System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Mine Clearance System Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Mine Clearance System Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Mine Clearance System Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Mine Clearance System Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Mine Clearance System Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Mine Clearance System Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Mine Clearance System Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Mine Clearance System Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Mine Clearance System Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

……Continued

