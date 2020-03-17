Mine and IED Detection System Market – Key Companies are Schiebel Gmbh, DCD Group, Harris Corporation, Chemring Group, BAE Systems Plc and Others

Global Mine & IED Detection System Market Report Information by Deployment (Vehicle Mounted, Hand Held, Biological Based), Application (Defense, Homeland Security), Detection Capability, Equipment (Sensor Based, Radar Based, Laser Based)— Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights:

The mine & IED detection system is used for rapid clearance operations. Various types of mine & IED detection technologies, such as acoustic sensors, chemical sensors, electromagnetic sensors and radar technology, ground penetrating radar, and thermal detection, are used to detect landmines. Therefore, mine & IED detection system sales are expected to rise significantly during the forecast period.

The factors driving the growth of the market are rise in military land clearance operations and advancement in sensor technology in the defense sector. The detection technology can detect both IEDs and traditional Anti-Tank (AT) mines. As a result, there has been an increasing usage of mine & IED detection system. However, the high cost of mine & IED detection system and declining defense expenses are restricting their implementation.

Key Players:

The key players in the mine & IED detection system market are BAE Systems Plc (U.K), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Raytheon (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Harris Corporation (U.S.), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Schiebel Gmbh (Vienna), DCD Group (South Africa), Chemring Group Plc (U.K).

