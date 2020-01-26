MIMO and Spread Spectrum Systems Market- The Continuous Adaptation Of Wireless Technologies To The User’s Rapidly Changing Demands

The importance of wireless communications is increasing substantially in our daily life. People are adapting the new and innovative wireless communication technologies which improve the quality as well as speed of communication. MIMO is multiple input multiple output. MIMO helps to improve the communication performance as well as it offers remarkable increase in data throughput and link range without increasing bandwidth. In MIMO both transmitter and receiver end is provided with multiple antennas. Spread spectrum is a technique in which signal is transmitted on a particular bandwidth is deliberately spread in frequency domain, resulting in a signal of higher bandwidth.

The market can be segmented on basis of applications into Wi-Fi systems, Wimax systems, cellular systems, and broadband and wireless access networks; further cellular application market can be segmented into GSM, EDGE, CDMA, and WCDMA market. The global MIMO and Spread spectrum market is a multibillion market and is expected to show a steady growth during the period 2013-2019.

The continuous adaptation of wireless technologies to the user’s rapidly changing demands proved to be the main driver for this market. Some of the factors restraining the market include implementation of true MIMO with the help of multiple antennas and small devices may not always be practical because of the size of these devices. The market is having various opportunities such as MIMO and spread spectrum systems are expected to play a major role in fourth generation \”gigabit wireless\” systems, future innovation of third generation mobile systems, and the enhanced wireless LAN (Wi-Fi) systems.

Some of the key players in the market include Advanten, Accel networks, Airgain, Bandspeed Inc., Conrad, Intel Corp., Lumera corp., Molex, Motia Inc., Motorola Inc., Nortel Networks Corp., Symena, Trimble, and Paratek Inc.

