Millimeter Wave Technology Market Share, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2026

Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market Overview

The millimeter wave technology is also referred as extremely high frequency. It operates at a frequency range between 30 Ghz and 300 Ghz. The adoption of fifth-generation technology will led to the growth of 5G technology. Millimeter wave supports wireless communications with best convergence of Wi-Fi and cellular services. Millimeter wave technology is widely used in sectors such as consumer & commercial, mobile & telecommunication and healthcare.

Market Size and Forecast

It is expected that the market for millimeter wave technology will grow rapidly during the forecasted period at a good CAGR. Rapid rise in demand for higher bands and high data speeds are expected to drive the growth of millimeter wave technology market globally over the forecasted period. Millimeter wave technology is in great demand in telecommunication industry which also expected to increase the market growth of millimeter wave technology globally over the forecasted period. The global millimeter wave technology market is studied for the Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and rest of Asia Pacific), North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (the U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World.

North American holds the largest share in the market, in terms of revenue due to deep research in military applications and presence of this technology in sonar, radar and secure military communications. Increasing need for high-speed data transfer coupled with the overuse of the existing spectrum in the telecom industry also expected to bolster the growth of millimeter wave technology market in this region over the forecasted period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market of millimeter wave technology in terms of revenue over the forecasted period due to rising infrastructural deployment for faster access to data, voice, videos and other services. Increasing demand for high-speed network for accessing smart applications on residential and commercial levels are also expected to drive the market of millimeter wave technology in this region over the forecasted period. Setting up new telecom equipment based on the millimeter wave technology also expected to drive the growth of this technology in this region.

Europe is expected to show a positive growth over the forecasted period due to rising technological advancements and research & development activities in the millimeter wave technology. The increasing penetration of internet services, cloud computing and e-governance services also expected to drive the demand for millimeter wave technology market in this region over the forecasted period. Latin America is expected to showcase a lucrative growth over the forecasted period due to rise in the market for the military, aerospace and defense applications with the growing use of this technology in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned surface vessels (USVs).

Key players

Our-in depth analysis of the global millimeter wave technology market includes the following segments:

NEC Corporation

Millivision Technologies

E-Band Communications, LLC

BridgeWave Communications, Inc.

Millivision Technologies

Farran Technology

Siklu Communication Ltd.

ELVA-1

Vubiq Networks, Inc.

CableFree: Wireless Excellence

Scope and Context

Market Segmentation

By Product

Scanner Systems

Active Systems

Passive System

Radar & Satellite Communication Systems

Perimeter Surveillance Radar

Application-Specific Radar Systems

Satellite Communication Systems

Telecommunication Equipment

Mobile Backhaul Equipment

Small Cell Equipment

Macrocell Equipment

By Component

Antennas & Transceiver Components

Frequency Sources and Related Components

Communication & Networking Components

Imaging Components

RF & Radio Components

Sensors and Controls

Interface Components

Power & Battery Components

Others

By Frequency Band

Bands Between 8 Ghz-57 Ghz

Bands Between 57 Ghz-86 Ghz

E-Band

V-Band

Bands Between 86 Ghz and 300 Ghz

By License

Light Licensed Frequency

Unlicensed Frequency

Fully Licensed Frequency

By Application

Mobile & Telecom

Consumer & Commercial

Healthcare

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Military, Defense, Aerospace

Others

By Region

