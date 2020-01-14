Millimeter Wave Technology -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Millimeter Wave Technology Industry

Global Millimeter Wave Technology is accounted for $0.67 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.92 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 36.3% during the forecast period. Rising mobile data traffic, growing demand for high speed data connectivity and increasing penetration of internet services, cloud computing and technological advancements are the key factors propelling the market growth. However, environmental concerns and limited range are some of the factors hampering the market growth.

Millimeter wave (MV) technology is a unique type of electromagnetic wave technology. It is an older technology and recently has been adopted in various applications across industries. In the perception of wireless communication, the millimeter wave usually occupies frequency range between 30 GHz to 300 GHz.

Based on product, telecommunication equipment is estimated to have a substantial growth during the forecast period due to increasing number of mobile subscribers, resulting in the demand for adequate mobile backhaul solutions that can provide services to a large user base without degrading the connectivity and connection speed. By geography, North America held the largest market share during the forecast period due to the rising need for high-speed data transfer along with the overuse of the current spectrum in the telecom sector.

Some of the key players profiled in the Millimeter Wave Technology Market include Smiths Group PLC., L3 Technologies, Inc., Ducommun Incorporated, NEC Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Aviat Networks, Inc., Filtronic PLC, Siklu Communication Ltd, Sage Millimeter, Inc., Millitech, Inc., FIRST RF Corporation, Bridgewave Communications, Inc., LightPointe Communications, Inc., Proxim Wireless,Elva-1,E-Band Communications, LLC and Millivision Technologies.

Components Covered:

• Power and Battery Components

• Interface

• Antennas and Transceiver

• Sensors and Controls

• RF and Radio Components

• Imaging Components

• Communication and Networking Components

• Frequency Sources and Related Components

License Types Covered:

• Fully Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

• Unlicensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

• Light Licensed Frequency Millimeter Wave

Frequency Bands Covered:

• Band Between 86 GHz and 300 GHz

• Band Between 24 GHz and 57 GHz

• Band Between 57 GHz and 86 GHz

Products Covered:

• Telecommunication Equipment

• Scanner Systems

• Radar and Satellite Communications Systems

Applications Covered:

• Consumer and Commercial

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Imaging

• Military, Defense, and Aerospace

• Automotive and Transportation

• Mobile and Telecom

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

….

