Millimeter Wave Equipment Market to Witness Increased Incremental Dollar Opportunity During the Forecast Period

The frequency of millimeter electronic wave lies in between 3GHz to 300 GHz. It is a special electromagnetic wave whose frequency is far beyond the frequency range of other commonly used wireless technologies. Originally electromagnetic waves having frequencies higher than 80GHz were termed as microwaves and electromagnetic waves having even higher frequencies were termed as radio waves. However, with commercialization of this technology, the demarcation between various frequencies has blurred.

End users ranging from corporate data centers to teenagers with iPhones demanding higher bandwidths, thus the demand for new technologies have been increased to deliver higher bandwidths. Fiber optic cables are the best option for delivering the bandwidth as these cables are considered to be the ultimate band delivery medium; but this method is costlier. Millimeter wave wireless technology has potential to offer higher bandwidth that too at lower cost as compared the fiber optics.

In today’s world, majority of the applications involve millimeter waves having frequencies lying in between 20 GHz to 120 GHZ. The narrow beam and low range of millimeter waves have made it ideal for having no or little interference between neighboring links. This made interception of millimeter waves signal nearly impossible or difficult. In telecommunication, millimeter waves technology is used as an alternative to fiber optics, in terms of performance and speed at low cost. At present, mobile base station industry is rapidly incorporating millimeter wave’s technology in small cell equipment owing to advance features offered by millimeter waves.

The millimeter wave equipment market is segmented on the basis of product into millimeter scanners, millimeter radars and millimeter micro scale backhaul; by components into: imaging, frequency and radio; by applications into healthcare, telecommunication and automotive applications. Furthermore, geographically the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Some of the key players for millimeter wave equipment market include Siklu Inc., Bridge wave communications, E-band communications corp. Sub10 systems ltd. And among others.