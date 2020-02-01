Milled-Corn Products Market – Perceive Substantial Growth by 2028

Globally, the major commodities from which starch is derived are maize, cassava, potato, and wheat. The quantity of starch consumed in food and non-food products in a country is closely associated with the level of economic development and income of that country. With the rise in per capita income, consumer demand for a food and manufactured products that use starch in their making. Thus, there is a close and positive relationship between income and quantity of starch demanded. Starch which is being considered as the one of the most present biomaterials has witnessed significant development over the past few years.

Corn is one type of grain that has witnessed highest production and consumption rate worldwide. Corn in its raw and processed formats are being used in large scale in food, feed, ethanol production and industrial uses as well. The most common factor driving the demand for milled-corn products is for the ethanol production. However, the rising demand for bakery products especially from the European and the North American region is one of the emerging reasons which is triggering the demand for milled-corn products. The dry milled-corn product has experienced an extensive usage in the production of ethnic foods, bread, batter mixes, pancake mixes etc.

