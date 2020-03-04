Milk Tank Cooling System Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2028

Global Milk Tank Cooling System Market: Overview

Milk is the largest and most valuable raw material to the dairy industry. It is also one of the most produced agricultural commodity. Though a fair amount of milk is traded, majority of the milk produced in a country is consumed internally. Raw milk has a shelf life of a week’s time and needs to be stored under refrigeration before it is pasteurized and used to make dairy products like butter, cheese, etc. A milk tank cooling system is a pivotal component of the milk transfer chain. Effective cooling with high efficiency is required to store milk before and after it is processed.

Global Milk Tank Cooling System Market: Dynamics

Milk and dairy products are a source of vitamins and vital nutrients. The global milk output is expected to grow at around 2% in the next decade. Milk tank cooling systems not only assists in increasing the shelf-life of the milk but also helps in its efficient transportation. During the last two decades, the transport time and distance between the farm, dairy and consumer has increased. This time lapse can effectively spoil the milk due to bacteria growth.

The macroeconomic factor driving the global milk tank cooling systems is the increasing global population. Other factors include the temperature conditions in different continents and increasing self sufficiency of milk in African and Central American countries. Increasing exports and inter-country transfer of milk should further cater to the growth of milk tank cooling systems. Milk tank cooling systems are either direct expansion milk cooling tank systems or ice bank milk cooling tank systems. Both these systems work on compressors, though the ice bank milk tank cooling system has lower operating costs whereas the direct expansion milk tank cooling system requires bigger compressors adding to energy costs. This remains a major restraining factor in the milk tank cooling systems market, as with the increasing energy costs, the systems operating overhead also rises. Secondly, regulations pertaining to the use of refrigerants will lead the manufacturers to look for solutions that could not only abide to these regulations but also provide efficient milk tank cooling systems.

Global Milk Tank Cooling System Market: Segmentation

The global milk tank cooling system market can be segmented on the basis of operation type as ice bank tank (IBT) and direct expansion (DX) system tank type. On the basis of configuration as open milk tank cooling systems and fully-enclosed milk tank cooling systems, further segmented as vertical milk tank cooling systems and horizontal milk tank cooling systems. On the basis of cleaning as manual and automatic. On the basis of area of application, the market is segmented as in-farm and in-plant and on the basis of geographical regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific ex. Japan (APEJ) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global Milk Tank Cooling System: Market Overview

Asia-Pacific and Europe together are the largest producers of milk globally accounting for a share of over 65%. At a global level major milk is stored and transported in milk tank cooling systems. The percentage is projected to increase in the long term with rise in milk manufacturers and consumers adding value to the milk tank cooling system market. The milk tank cooling system market has the presence of a number of prominent milk tank cooling system manufacturers. These manufacturers have to build systems depending on their end use at locations with differential temperatures. A much faster growth is expected in Asia-Pacific which falls in the sub tropic zone with hotter countries and its large and increasing population further driving the need for milk tank cooling systems. Cost economics involved in the use of direct expansion milk tank cooling systems will force the end users to opt for alternatives to reduce operating costs. This will, in turn, induce the need for economical and efficient milk tank cooling systems.

Global Milk Tank Cooling System Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the milk tank cooling system market are GEA Group AG, Mueller, DeLaval, Dairymaster, Packo Cooling, Serap Group, RO-KA, Boumatic, and Fabdec, Wedholms AB, Fic Spa, Milkplan amongst others.

