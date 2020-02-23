Milk Replacers Market Comprehensive Research Study, Size, Share, Trend, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Milk replacers are the nutritional formulae which are used as substitute to milk for young livestock. The nutritional content of the milk replacers is are formulated based on the requirement of the new born livestock. The increasing demand for milk and milk products have significantly driven the demand for milk replacers at the global level. Along with this, the nutritional requirements of the animals in the early stages are on the priority of the rearers, to increase the growth and performance of the animals.

Based on type, the global milk replacers market has been segmented into medicated and non-medicated. The non-medicated segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2017 due to low prices and easy availability of the raw materials. The demand for these products is high in developing countries like China, India and Brazil as with increasing organized livestock sector and cost conscious rearers. However, the medicated segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing concerns for increasing diseases among the young livestock.

The global milk replacers market has been segregated, by livestock, into ruminant, swine, and others. The ruminant segment is expected to dominate the global milk replacers market during the assessment period and is projected to witness at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The optimal level of nutrition given to the calves facilitate faster growth and early maturity. Rearing healthy claves is the prerequisite of the dairy farming considering their use in dairy and meat production.

Some of the key players in the global milk replacers market are Cargill, Inc. (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), CHS Inc. (US), Land O’lakes, Inc. (US), Glanbia, PLC (Ireland), Lactalis Group (France), Vandrie Group (The Netherlands), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (The Netherlands), Nutreco N.V. (The Netherlands), and Alltech (US)

The global market for milk replacers has also been classified, by source, as milk based, non-milk based and blended. The milk based based segment is expected to dominate the market, however, the non-milk-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The milk-based replacers are considered as ideal for the young livestock as their digestive system can easily adapt to the function of milk. These replacers are mostly used in developed countries, including the U.S., Germany, and Spain, primarily due to high awareness about the benefits of milk-based replacers.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the global milk replacers market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Europe is expected to dominate the global milk replacers market owing to increased focus on precision nutrition. Moreover, the growing focus of European Commission on health of animals in early growth stages and use of scientific methods of livestock rearing have contributed significantly in the high demand for milk replacers in the region. France, Germany and Italy are the major contributing markets.

The milk replacers market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing awareness about the benefits of milk replacers, along with their cost benefits, is fueling the demand for milk replacers in the region. The increasing modernized and organized livestock farming in the region is other factor contributing the growth in the milk replacers market during the forecast period.