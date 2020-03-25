Milk Protein Market Report, Key Players, Size, Share, Analysis 2019 and Forecast To 2022

Market Scenario:

Milk Protein is a milk concentrate with high protein content and less of calories. The nutritional profile includes 90% of protein. Production of milk protein is done by dehydration process and by reducing the lactose content of the milk. It is consumed as a functional food to increase the body’s metabolism. It finds its application mainly in sports nutrition, infant foods and bakery products. Due to the high shelf life and nutrient content; its application in other functional food products such as yoghurt, desserts and cheese is also increasing. The high protein content drives the Milk Protein Market in a positive growth rate.

Get a Free [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2322

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the milk protein market are

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand)

Arla Foods (Denmark)

AMCO Proteins (U.S.)

Groupe Lactalis (France)

Hevero Hoogwegt (Netherlands)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

FrieslandCampina (Netherlands)

Ganbia plc. (Ireland)

Global Milk protein Market – Segments

The Global Milk Protein Market has been divided into type, livestock, application and region.

On The Basis Of Type

Milk protein concentrate (WPC)

Milk protein Isolate (WPI)

Hydrolyzed milk protein (HWP)

On The Basis Of Livestock

Cow

Buffalo

Goat

Others

On The Basis Of Application

Sport nutrition

Infant formula

Dairy products

Others

On The Basis Of Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

Milk protein Market – Regional Analysis

The Global Milk Protein Market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Global milk protein market is highly dominated by Europe due to high consumption of milk based protein and awareness about the merits of milk protein consumption. APAC is fastest growing region due to changing lifestyle and improved disposable income in that region. The consumption of milk protein in countries like Germany, the U.S., India and China is expected to grow even more in upcoming years.