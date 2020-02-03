Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

Global Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Market Research Report 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database

Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Market Forecast to 2025

Milk protein concentrates (MPCs) are complete dairy proteins (containing both caseins and whey proteins) that are available in protein concentrations ranging from 40% to 90%. MPCs are used for their nutritional and functional properties.

Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) production is a raw material dependent industry. Currently, there are a few producing companies in the world. The main market players are Fonterra, Westland, Darigold Ingredients, and Idaho Milk. The production of Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) increased to 188469 MT in 2017 from 160332 MT in 2012 with an average growth rate of about 4.2%. Global Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) market size is expected to reach 237945 MT in 2023.

In consumption market, USA and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications.

Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) could be applied in many fields, such as cheese and nutrition products applications, yogurt, ice creams, nondairy products and others. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC).

The major raw materials of Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) are fresh milk or filtered milk. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), and then impact the price of Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) and its consumption.

We tend to believe this industry is keeping a gentle growing industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fonterra

Westland

Nutrinnovate Australia

Tatura

Darigold Ingredients

Idaho Milk

Erie Foods

Grassland

Glanbia

Kerry

Enka Süt

Paras

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Content＜70%

Content: 70%-85%

Content＞85%

Segment by Application

Dairy Products

Nutrition Products

Cheese Products

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC)

1.2 Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Content＜70%

1.2.3 Content: 70%-85%

1.2.4 Content＞85%

1.3 Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Dairy Products

1.3.3 Nutrition Products

1.3.4 Cheese Products

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Production (2014-2025)

11 Global Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Continued…………………….

