Milk Mineral Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2018-2028

An uptrend will be noticed in the Milk mineral market over the forecast period. Adoption of ultrafiltration technology has resulted in a wide array of opportunities to the dairy manufacturers. Fortification of dairy minerals offered liquid dairy products a similar taste as that of fresh dairy products. This innovation was evident with the patented technology of Kraft Foods in the year 2013. The patent application includes the manufacture of four new liquid dairy products “fortified with dairy minerals” including calcium, magnesium, phosphate, potassium and sodium. Likewise, advancements in dairy processing and adoption for the same will explore the growth potential of Milk Mineral Market.

Milk mineral is a naturally available form of milk mineral derived by a unique isolation process. In general, milk mineral are rich in calcium, phosphoric acid and other milk minerals. Milk minerals are vital for human health specifically for bones. Milk is considered as an excellent source of minerals, vitamins and proteins. Milk mineral is used for calcium, fortification of infant formula and functional foods and beverages.

According to research studies, it has been known that bioavailability of calcium in milk minerals is better than other calcium sources. Milk mineral offers better bone health and supports in weight management. Growing need towards calcium and mineral rich foods among consumer groups is encouraging fortification of foods and beverages, which will also have a positive impact on the market growth of Milk mineral.

Major influencing factors for Milk mineral market are increasing the demand for calcium and other milk minerals has boosted demand for calcium-fortified and mineral-rich foods and beverages, which has encouraged higher demand for mineral concentrates production.

According to a new research conducted by Fact.MR, global market for milk concentration is expected to grow at a single digit CAGR during the forecast period.

Global market for milk minerals are segmented on the basis of source, application and region. On the basis of source, the global Milk mineral market has been segmented as cow milk, buffalo milk, goat milk and others. By source, Buffalo & cow milk is likely to be the key segment and accounts for a significant market share. On the basis of application, the global Milk mineral market has been segmented as infant nutrition, dietary supplements, functional foods & beverages, dairy processing, frozen desserts, bakery and confectionery & others. By application, infant nutrition is likely to be the key segment driving the usage of Milk minerals. Following infant nutrition, dietary supplements form a major share in the application of Milk mineral. Among sub-segments of dietary supplements, bone health and weight control are gaining traction for Milk minerals. Highest growth is projected in functional food and beverages over the forecast period for Milk minerals.

Europe is expected to sustain its competitive position in the milk mineral market regarding volume with an estimated market share of around 35% with the presence of primary dairy ingredients producers including Milk mineral producers. North America is expected to rank second in the milk mineral market with estimated higher production of milk mineral in North America. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest rates in milk mineral market owing to the large-scale production of milk and increasing demand for infant nutrition (a major consumer of milk mineral) in the region over the forecast period.

Milk mineral offered by companies vary by mesh size and nutritional profile. Some of the key players operating in the global Milk mineral market are Arla Foods Ingredients, Armor Proteins, Food Ingredient Technology Co., Ltd., Lactalis Ingredients, Garuda International Inc., Fonterra, Donaghys, ADM, MG Ingredients, Whiteoakmills, Draco Ingredients, and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Milk mineral market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Milk mineral market segments such as source, application & region.

The Milk mineral market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Milk mineral Market Segments

Milk mineral Market Dynamics

Milk mineral Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis for Milk mineral Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of Milk mineral. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

