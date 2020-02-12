Milk Chocolate Market : Newest Industry Data, Future Trends and Forecast

Milk Chocolate Market: Product Evolution

The inception of a unique formula that introduced the world to “milk chocolate” dates back to the late 1800s. Spanning for over two hundred years of chocolate history, milk chocolate is one of the most indulgent product of the dairy and chocolate industry. Currently, European dietary lifestyles reflect an extensive presence of milk chocolate products, the popularity of which continues to spread across developed consumer marketplaces in the world.

The original formula for milk chocolate represented a unique blend of milk, dairy ingredients, sugars, sweeteners and chocolate. Today, milk chocolate products have evolved to a considerable extent, and contain additional ingredients such as chocolate liquor, milk solids, cocoa butter, and lecithin. Changing tastes of consumers will drive the evolution of milk chocolate in the future, and new formulas will be tested by manufacturers to assess the scope of consumption.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global milk chocolate market will be worth over US$ 95 billion by the end of 2026.

A key trend influencing the manufacturing of milk chocolate is the growing demand for a variety of flavors to satisfy the taste buds of diverse consumer bases across the globe. In the coming years, milk chocolate producers will be adhering to the standardized formulas and won’t let new formulations impact their product safety and quality. The milk chocolate of tomorrow will contain near-equal amounts of chocolate liquor and milk solids, and less than 4% of milk fats to keep it trending among health-conscious consumers.

Global Milk Chocolate Market: Insights on Geographic Expansion (2017-2026)

Majority of milk chocolate will be produced and consumed in Europe, followed by North America and the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region. The report estimates that during the period of assessment, 2017-2026, the milk chocolate market in Europe will reflect high value growth at a CAGR of 6.8%.

In 2017, nearly 18% of the world’s milk chocolate was consumed in the US alone

Europe will represent growth higher than that of the global milk chocolate market, which is pegged to showcase a value CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period

France and Germany will be the largest consumer marketplaces for milk chocolate in Europe, collectively reflect a regional market value share of nearly 55% through 2026

APEJ will be the second fastest-growing milk chocolate market in the world

The APEJ milk chocolate market will be characterized by high end-use of milk chocolate in food & beverage sectors of India and China, which will bring in more than 70% of the region’s market value by 2026-end

Prominent milk chocolate producers in the world are based in European countries. Nestlé SA, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Unilever, Barry Callebaut, Ferrero SpA, and Chocolatiers (UK) Ltd. are key players in the global milk chocolate market, which are based in European countries such as the UK, Italy, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. In addition, companies namely, Mars, Inc., Mondel?z International, Meiji Co Ltd, Hershey Co, Blommer Chocolate Company, and Ezaki Glico are also observed as major milk chocolate producers in the world.

Overview of Product-Type Analysis: Conventional Milk Chocolate vs Organic Milk Chocolate

The report estimates that certification is a key characteristic that distinguishes organic milk chocolate from conventional milk chocolate. Organic milk chocolate derived from organic farming and diary practices will remain expensive in the future. Conventional milk chocolate, on the other hand, will be more affordable and offered across a wider variety of flavors. Consumers may be attracted towards organic milk chocolate for the minimal processing involved, whereas milk chocolate made from conventional techniques will witness a sharp increase in demand due to the presence of preservatives and for offering better taste. Over the forecast period, the consumption of conventional products is expected to remain considerable higher than organic products in the global milk chocolate market.