Military Virtual Training Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global Military Virtual Training Industry

This report studies the global Military Virtual Training market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Military Virtual Training market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Traditional military virtual training is mainly flight simulators with training missions including how to fly in battle, how to recover in an emergency, how to coordinate air support with ground operations, etc. Nowadays the virtual reality technology is gradually used in the military virtual training. In virtual reality military training, a computer-generated environment simulates reality by means of interactive devices that send and receive information and are worn as goggles, headsets, gloves, or body suits. They are more cost savings.

Factors, such as complexity of simulator systems, lack of interoperability, concerns with simulation training, and difficulty for manufacturers to keep pace with the growing simulation industry may inhibit the growth of the military simulation and training market. The US military has been using virtual reality for training purposes since at least 2012 with proprietary hardware and software. Examples of simulations currently used include flight simulations, battlefield simulations, and medic training. These simulations help soldiers train for dangerous settings in a more cost effective manner than traditional approaches.

COTS game modifications become a cost effective alternative to normal training. With this digital training soldiers learn important lessons and do get more responsible, which might save lives in the future. There is a shift in the type of military simulation. Nowadays behavioral activities and interaction between humans and virtual characters is much more important than it used to be. Military simulators are further refined in the future. The use of virtual reality in simulation has just begun and it can expect much more of this in the military field.We forecast that the AGAR of virtual reality for Military will be 37% in the 2016E-2021F and the market size will be 944 million USD in 2021.

In 2017, the global Military Virtual Training market size was 9930 million US$ and it is expected to reach 10800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 1.0% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

L-3 Link Simulation and Training

Boeing

CAE Inc

FlightSafety International

Thales

Lockheed Martin

Cubic Corporation

Rheinmetall Defence

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Elbit Systems

Virtual Reality Media

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Traditional Military Virtual Training

Virtual Reality Based Military Training

Market segment by Application, split into

Flight Simulation

Battlefield Simulation

Medic Training (battlefield)

Vehicle Simulation

Virtual Boot Camp

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Military Virtual Training in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Military Virtual Training are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Military Virtual Training Manufacturers

Military Virtual Training Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Military Virtual Training Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Military Virtual Training market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.http://heraldkeeper.com/market/military-virtual-training-market-share-supply-analysis-forecast-2025-199261.html

