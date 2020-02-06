Military Virtual Training Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Traditional military virtual training is mainly flight simulators with training missions including how to fly in battle, how to recover in an emergency, how to coordinate air support with ground operations, etc. Nowadays the virtual reality technology is gradually used in the military virtual training. In virtual reality military training, a computer-generated environment simulates reality by means of interactive devices that send and receive information and are worn as goggles, headsets, gloves, or body suits. They are more cost savings.

Factors, such as complexity of simulator systems, lack of interoperability, concerns with simulation training, and difficulty for manufacturers to keep pace with the growing simulation industry may inhibit the growth of the military simulation and training market. The US military has been using virtual reality for training purposes since at least 2012 with proprietary hardware and software. Examples of simulations currently used include flight simulations, battlefield simulations, and medic training. These simulations help soldiers train for dangerous settings in a more cost effective manner than traditional approaches.

COTS game modifications become a cost effective alternative to normal training. With this digital training soldiers learn important lessons and do get more responsible, which might save lives in the future. There is a shift in the type of military simulation. Nowadays behavioral activities and interaction between humans and virtual characters is much more important than it used to be. Military simulators are further refined in the future. The use of virtual reality in simulation has just begun and it can expect much more of this in the military field.We forecast that the AGAR of virtual reality for Military will be 37% in the 2016E-2021F and the market size will be 944 million USD in 2021.

In 2018, the global Military Virtual Training market size was 9930 million US$ and it is expected to reach 10800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 1.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Military Virtual Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Military Virtual Training development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

L-3 Link Simulation and Training

Boeing

CAE Inc

FlightSafety International

Thales

Lockheed Martin

Cubic Corporation

Rheinmetall Defence

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Elbit Systems

Virtual Reality Media

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Traditional Military Virtual Training

Virtual Reality Based Military Training

Market segment by Application, split into

Flight Simulation

Battlefield Simulation

Medic Training (battlefield)

Vehicle Simulation

Virtual Boot Camp

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Military Virtual Training status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Military Virtual Training development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Military Virtual Training are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Military Virtual Training Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Traditional Military Virtual Training

1.4.3 Virtual Reality Based Military Training

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Military Virtual Training Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Flight Simulation

1.5.3 Battlefield Simulation

1.5.4 Medic Training (battlefield)

1.5.5 Vehicle Simulation

1.5.6 Virtual Boot Camp

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Military Virtual Training Market Size

2.2 Military Virtual Training Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Military Virtual Training Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Military Virtual Training Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Military Virtual Training Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Military Virtual Training Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Military Virtual Training Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Military Virtual Training Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Military Virtual Training Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Military Virtual Training Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Military Virtual Training Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Military Virtual Training Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Military Virtual Training Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 L-3 Link Simulation and Training

12.1.1 L-3 Link Simulation and Training Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Military Virtual Training Introduction

12.1.4 L-3 Link Simulation and Training Revenue in Military Virtual Training Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 L-3 Link Simulation and Training Recent Development

12.2 Boeing

12.2.1 Boeing Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Military Virtual Training Introduction

12.2.4 Boeing Revenue in Military Virtual Training Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Boeing Recent Development

12.3 CAE Inc

12.3.1 CAE Inc Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Military Virtual Training Introduction

12.3.4 CAE Inc Revenue in Military Virtual Training Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 CAE Inc Recent Development

12.4 FlightSafety International

12.4.1 FlightSafety International Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Military Virtual Training Introduction

12.4.4 FlightSafety International Revenue in Military Virtual Training Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 FlightSafety International Recent Development

12.5 Thales

12.5.1 Thales Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Military Virtual Training Introduction

12.5.4 Thales Revenue in Military Virtual Training Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Thales Recent Development

12.6 Lockheed Martin

12.6.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Military Virtual Training Introduction

12.6.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Military Virtual Training Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

12.7 Cubic Corporation

12.7.1 Cubic Corporation Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Military Virtual Training Introduction

12.7.4 Cubic Corporation Revenue in Military Virtual Training Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Cubic Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Rheinmetall Defence

12.8.1 Rheinmetall Defence Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Military Virtual Training Introduction

12.8.4 Rheinmetall Defence Revenue in Military Virtual Training Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Rheinmetall Defence Recent Development

12.9 Raytheon

12.9.1 Raytheon Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Military Virtual Training Introduction

12.9.4 Raytheon Revenue in Military Virtual Training Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Raytheon Recent Development

12.10 Rockwell Collins

12.10.1 Rockwell Collins Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Military Virtual Training Introduction

12.10.4 Rockwell Collins Revenue in Military Virtual Training Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Development

12.11 Elbit Systems

12.12 Virtual Reality Media

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3740178-global-military-virtual-training-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

