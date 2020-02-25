Military Training Aircraft Market Growth, Size, Key Players, Segmentation, Future Trends, Regional Forecast 2019-2023

Global Military Training Aircraft Market Information Report by Type (Fixed-Wing Aircraft and Rotary-Wing Aircraft), by Application (Armed and Unarmed), and by Region (Americas, APAC, & EMEA) – Forecast To 2023

Military Training Aircraft Market Scenario:

Military training aircraft are used by the air forces to train their pilots for future roles and responsibilities. The pilots are trained in different stages and as the stages advance the number of pilots gets reduced. Each pilot has specific set of skills suited for either fixed wing or rotor aircraft. So what a pilot would operate, is defined during the training regimen. Increasing new aircraft programs such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), and Sukhoi/HAL Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) need trained pilots. Thus, it is the primary driving factor for the global military training aircraft market. The modernization of the existing aircraft fleet is also a major trend fueling this market. However, increasing adoption of virtual aircraft training is one crucial factor that may hamper the growth of the market.

Hence, the global military training aircraft market is expected to witness significant growth, during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis Global Military Training Aircraft Market:

The Americas dominated the market for military training aircraft in 2016. Increasing fighter plane programs such as Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, are driving the demand for the market in the region. EMEA is the second largest region in the global market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth, during the forecast period, largely due to the increasing investments in military airborne forces from emerging economies such as such as China, India, and Indonesia.

Key Players in Military Training Aircraft Market:

The key players of the global military training aircraft market are The Boeing Company (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Irkut Corporation (Russia), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (India), Diamond Aircraft Industries Inc. (Austria), Northrop Corporation (US), Fabrica Militaar De Aviones (Argentina), Grob Aircraft AG (Germany), Raytheon Aircraft Company (US),and BAE Systems (UK).

Study Objectives of the Global Military Training Aircraft Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global military training aircraft market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the global military training aircraft market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, application, and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global military training aircraft market

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Research Objective

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Scope Of The Study

3.1.1 Definition

3.1.2 Research Objective

3.1.3 Assumptions

3.1.4 Limitations

3.2 Research Materials

3.2.1 Primary Research

3.2.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market Size Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

Continue…….

