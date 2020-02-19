Military Radio System Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

— A radio communication system sends signals by radio. Types of radio communication systems deployed depend on technology, standards, regulations, radio spectrum allocation, user requirements, service positioning, and investment.

The radio equipment involved in communication systems includes a transmitter and a receiver, each having an antenna and appropriate terminal equipment such as a microphone at the transmitter and a loudspeaker at the receiver in the case of a voice-communication system.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Military Radio System will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Military Radio System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Manpack Radios

Vehicular Radios

Segmentation by application:

Marines

Ground Forces

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3456151-2018-2023-global-military-radio-system-market-report-status-and-outlook

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Barrett Communications

Leonardo

Harris Corporation

Radmor

Thales Communications & Security

Codan Limited

Elbit Systems

Flir Systems

Rockwell Collins

Safran

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Military Radio System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Military Radio System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Military Radio System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Military Radio System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents – Key Points

2018-2023 Global Military Radio System Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Military Radio System Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Military Radio System Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Military Radio System Segment by Type

2.2.1 Manpack Radios

2.2.2 Vehicular Radios

2.3 Military Radio System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Military Radio System Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Military Radio System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Military Radio System Segment by Application

2.4.1 Marines

2.4.2 Ground Forces

2.5 Military Radio System Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Military Radio System Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Military Radio System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Military Radio System by Players

3.1 Global Military Radio System Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Military Radio System Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Military Radio System Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Military Radio System Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Barrett Communications

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Military Radio System Product Offered

11.1.3 Barrett Communications Military Radio System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Barrett Communications News

11.2 Leonardo

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Military Radio System Product Offered

11.2.3 Leonardo Military Radio System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Leonardo News

11.3 Harris Corporation

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Military Radio System Product Offered

11.3.3 Harris Corporation Military Radio System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Harris Corporation News

11.4 Radmor

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Military Radio System Product Offered

11.4.3 Radmor Military Radio System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Radmor News

11.5 Thales Communications & Security

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Military Radio System Product Offered

11.5.3 Thales Communications & Security Military Radio System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Thales Communications & Security News

11.6 Codan Limited

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Military Radio System Product Offered

11.6.3 Codan Limited Military Radio System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Codan Limited News

11.7 Elbit Systems

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Military Radio System Product Offered

11.7.3 Elbit Systems Military Radio System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Elbit Systems News

11.8 Flir Systems

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Military Radio System Product Offered

11.8.3 Flir Systems Military Radio System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Flir Systems News

11.9 Rockwell Collins

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Military Radio System Product Offered

11.9.3 Rockwell Collins Military Radio System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Rockwell Collins News

11.10 Safran

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Military Radio System Product Offered

11.10.3 Safran Military Radio System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Safran News

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3456151-2018-2023-global-military-radio-system-market-report-status-and-outlook

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/military-radio-system-market-2018-global-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2023/445209

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 445209