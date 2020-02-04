Military Navigation Instruments Market| Global Latest Growth, Key Trends and Opportunities 2019-2025

Navigation is a field of study that focuses on the process of monitoring and controlling the movement of a craft or vehicle from one place to another.
Europe is estimated to lead the military navigation market in 2018, owing to the presence of major military navigation manufacturers, such as Safran (France), Cobham (UK), Garmin (Switzerland) and Thales (France) in the region.
The global Military Navigation Instruments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Military Navigation Instruments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Military Navigation Instruments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Cobham
Esterline Technologies
Garmin
GE Aviation
Honeywell
Israel Aerospace Industries
KVH Industries
Lord Microstrain
L3 Technologies
Moog
Northrop Grumman
Raytheon
Rockwell Collins
Safran Electronics & Defense
Thales
Trimble Navigation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Radar
Sonar
AIS Receivers
GPS Receiver
Anti-jamming Device
Inertial Navigation System
Radar Altimeter
Personal Navigation System
Thrust Vector Control
Sense and Avoid System (SAS)
Segment by Application
Aviation
Ammunition
Marine
Ground
Space
Unmanned Vehicle
