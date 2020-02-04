Military Navigation Instruments Market| Global Latest Growth, Key Trends and Opportunities 2019-2025

Navigation is a field of study that focuses on the process of monitoring and controlling the movement of a craft or vehicle from one place to another.

Europe is estimated to lead the military navigation market in 2018, owing to the presence of major military navigation manufacturers, such as Safran (France), Cobham (UK), Garmin (Switzerland) and Thales (France) in the region.

The global Military Navigation Instruments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Military Navigation Instruments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Military Navigation Instruments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cobham

Esterline Technologies

Garmin

GE Aviation

Honeywell

Israel Aerospace Industries

KVH Industries

Lord Microstrain

L3 Technologies

Moog

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Safran Electronics & Defense

Thales

Trimble Navigation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Radar

Sonar

AIS Receivers

GPS Receiver

Anti-jamming Device

Inertial Navigation System

Radar Altimeter

Personal Navigation System

Thrust Vector Control

Sense and Avoid System (SAS)

Segment by Application

Aviation

Ammunition

Marine

Ground

Space

Unmanned Vehicle

