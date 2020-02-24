Military Laser Rangefinder Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2019-2023

Military Laser Rangefinder Market Research Report 2018 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Military Laser Rangefinder Market By Industry Analysis, Market Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Segmentation by Type (Vehicle Mounted and Man Portable), by Application (Weapon Guidance and Detection) and by Regions – Global Forecast To 2023

Many countries are focusing on upgradation of their airborne defense and offence systems, thus application of drones as laser rangefinders is rapidly gaining momentum. Growing preference for miniature rangefinders will further provide the market with growth prospects owing to several advantages of miniature rangefinders which include enhanced accuracy, safety of soldiers and efficiency military operations.

Difficulty in operability and efficiency in extreme weather is expected to act as a major restraint for the military rangefinders market.

As per MRFR analysis, the military laser rangefinder market was valued at USD 530.2 million in 2016 which is expected to reach USD 803.4 million by 2023 with a CAGR 6.29%, during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

The key players of global Military Laser Rangefinder Systems market are :

L3 Technologies

Leonardo

Northrop Grumman

Thales

UTC Aerospace Systems

Elbit Systems

FLIR Systems

General Atomics

Gooch & Housego

RPMC Lasers

Industry News

May 2017: FNSS Savunma Sistemleri revealed the first prototype of its Kaplan MT Modern Medium Weight Tank (MMWT) at the IDEF 2017 exhibition. This tank is equipped with a computerized fire-control system (FCS) which incorporates a laser rangefinder for stabilised day/thermal sighting system.

February 2017: Elbit Systems entered into a technical collaboration Bharat Electronics Limited (India), a defense sector public sector company, for joint production and maintenance of Compact Multi-Purpose Advanced Stabilised System (CoMPASS).Bharat Electronics Limited would be supply as well as provide maintenance services to CoMPASS users in India.

February 2017: Northrop Grumman signed a five year-contract worth USD 16.9 million with the US Army. The contract includes provision of maintenance, repair, and sustainment services for the Lightweight Laser Designator Range Finder (LLDR) systems.

January 2017: China enhanced PGZ-07 capability with the installation of a new sensor pod, existing sensor pod is positioned above the tracking radar, which is mounted on the forward part of the turret, and includes a laser rangefinder.

January 2017: Lockheed Martin signed a contract worth USD 150.9 million, with the US Navy, to develop a target sight system for the Cobra attack helicopter. The sight system is an infrared system with a laser and rangefinder turret.

Global Military Laser Rangefinder Market – Segmentation

The report includes study as well as of Military Laser Rangefinders market, categorized into segments as described below –

Application Segment – includes analysis of the market broken down into weapon guidance application and detection application

Type Segment – includes analysis of the market broken down into man-portable (carried by soldiers) type and vehicle-mounted type

Global Military Laser Rangefinder Systems Market:

By 2023, North America is expected to be the dominant region in the Military Laser Rangefinder market primarily due to the presence of major manufacturers in this region. In addition, increasing military expenses by the US Department of Defense (DOD) on miniature military rangefinders have resulted in the Military Laser Rangefinder market witnessing a surge in demand in this region. Military operations and exercise in the Middle Eastern countries will result in U.S. focusing of integrated UAV’s and laser rangefinder systems, which will further deepen the scope for the military rangefinder system market in the North American region. Europe is expected to acquire the second largest market due to the high expenses on soldier modernization programs by countries in this region.

Market Research Analysis:

The changing landscape of war in recent times is one of the major factors driving the Military laser rangefinder market, with the development of 21st century digital warfare. Rapidly rising production of lightweight laser rangefinders is expected to further induce demand in the military rangefinder market. Lightweight laser rangefinders enable faster mobility and significantly reduces chances of fatigue of the troops.

Intended Audience

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

Consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Scope of Report

The report for Global Military Laser Rangefinder Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

