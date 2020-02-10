Military Embedded Systems Market – Growing demand for unmanned applications is also escalating the growth of the market

Globally, governments are paying high attention to the development of the military and defense sector. They are pouring sizeable funds into military modernization programs, which is translating into a driving factor for the global military embedded systems market. Military embedded systems are open architecture based, designed to perform several predefined functions. Owing to the burgeoning demand for customization, some systems are also designed for rugged military applications. They are used for numerous electronics applications to be performed at air, land and naval platforms. These systems are being increasingly used for electronic warfare, cyber, command and control, combat, communications, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

The research report provides a 360-degree view of the global military embedded systems market. Primary and secondary research have come into play while compiling this report. Various paid and unpaid sources such as white papers, press releases, presentations, and journals were referred to collate this study on the military embedded systems market and its affiliated industries. The report serves as a repository of analysis and information, offering an immaculate understanding of various important parameters of the market including its dynamics, competitive landscape, and geographical segmentation. It profiles prominent players in the market along with their revenue generation, latest developments, contact information, market shares, and business strategies. There is a separate section of recommendations by industrial experts for both existing and new players in the market.

Global Military Embedded Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

With the increasing implementation of the multicore processor and wireless technologies, military embedded systems manufacturers are able to improve system performance and efficiency. This is encouraging the widespread adoption of these systems. Moreover, the advent of modern warfare systems such as network-centric warfare and electronic warfare is working in favor of the growth of the market. The growing demand for unmanned applications is also escalating the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising research and development activities in the field of military and defense are providing a fillip to the market.

On the other hand, the increasing complexity of the designs with the advancements in technology is emerging as a key challenge for manufacturers. Moreover, the stringent regulations pertaining to system design certification for system upgradation are hampering the growth of the global military embedded systems market.

Global Military Embedded Systems Market: Geographical Segmentation

The key segments analyzed in the report on the basis of geography are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. North America will be a prominent region throughout the forecast period, with the U.S. and Canada being the major contributors. The increasing investments in warfare capabilities and defense equipment are providing an upward thrust to the market in the region. Moreover, the implementation and advancements of network-centric infrastructure are fuelling the growth of the region.

Asia Pacific will be a promising market during the same period owing to the growing investments by governments of emerging countries in the military sector. Improving IT infrastructure is leading to rapid advancements in military embedded systems, which in turn is positively influencing the growth of the region.

Several key players in the global military embedded systems market are introducing novel technologies and programs to improve their product offerings and expand their shares. Companies are focusing on designing innovative military embedded systems for newer applications in order to stay ahead in the market. Some of the key players in the global market are Microsemi Corporation, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Xilinx Inc., and Kontron AG.