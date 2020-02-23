Military Antenna Market 2019: Market Size, Share, Opportunity, Overview, Regional Forecast 2023

Military Antenna Market Scenario:

Military antenna is a transducer that converts radio frequency (RF) fields into alternating current or vice versa. There are both receiver and transmitting antennas for receiving and sending radio transmissions. In military, antennas are majorly used for communication, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems among others. The major drivers for the growth of the global military antenna market are the rising demand for advanced communication systems and increase in procurement of military systems due to transnational disputes. However, major challenge for the growth of this market is the high cost involved in the development of military antennas.

Military Antenna Market Segmentation:

The global military antenna market has been segmented by type, frequency, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market has been segmented into dipole, monopole, array, others. In 2017, the dipole antenna segment accounted for the larger market share. However, the array segment is estimated to be the faster-growing market during the forecast period as the increasing application of phased array antennas in military ships and aircraft due to benefits, such as high power and multipurpose applications.

By Frequency, the market has been classified as high frequency, very high frequency, and ultra-high frequency. In 2017, the high frequency segment accounted for the largest market share. The ultra-high segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the review period. Based on application, the market has been categorized as surveillance, electronic warfare, navigation, and communication. The communication segment accounted for the largest market share. However, surveillance segment is projected to witness a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global military antenna market has also been studied for four regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is projected to account for the largest market share during the review period owing to the presence of major military antenna manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Harris Corporation and RAMI company in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period due to a rise in the number defense spending in the region.

The global military antenna market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Military Antenna Market Key Players:

The key players in the global military antenna market are Harris Corporation (US), Cobham plc (UK), Comrod Communications AS (Norway), Terma A/S (Denmark), MTI Wireless Edge (Israel), Eylex Pty Ltd. (Australia), Cojot Oy (Finland), Raytheon Company (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Barker and Williamson (US), and RAMI (US).

The report on the global military antenna market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance.

The report offers a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecast market size, in terms of value and volume, and the technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report also provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global military antenna market has three market segments across five regions. The report studies the key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years in each region. The study segments the global military antenna market by type, frequency, application, end user, and region.

