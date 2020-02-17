MILITARY AEROSPACE SIMULATION AND TRAINING MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2019 TO 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Military Aerospace Simulation and Training Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of "Military Aerospace Simulation and Training Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Military Aerospace Simulation and Training Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Military Aerospace Simulation and Training includes the aerospace simulators, training devices and related services for military. They are commonly purchased by governments of countries who have strong air forces and military aircrafts.

Aerospace simulator and training device are devices that artificially re-create aircraft flight and the environment in which it flies, for pilot training, design, or other purposes. It includes replicating the equations that govern how aircraft fly, how they react to applications of flight controls, the effects of other aircraft systems, and how the aircraft reacts to external factors such as air density, turbulence, wind shear, cloud, precipitation, etc.

Currently in the global military aerospace simulator population, United States has an absolutely leading position with a share of over 58%, after it is China with a share of over 4.8%, then followed by UK, Canada, France, Austria. The six countries have a share of about 73.7%.

Most of the leading military aerospace training and simulation suppliers have recorded revenue growth and do not expect any slowdown as their customers continue to look towards simulators as a way to reduce costs, while improving the readiness of their pilots. While much of the growth in the military aerospace simulation market has been generated by orders for new simulators, orders for existing equipment upgrades are also contributing to the total market.

Although Chinese military aerospace training and simulation industry started later than the developed countries, it has already had a big development in recent years. Due to fierce competition in the international market as well as the core technology monopoly, China Air Force has to spend a lot of money to introduce foreign aircraft simulator or spend high cost for training people abroad, it resulted the high cost of domestic pilot training, and the operating costs cannot be reduced. For reasons of national defense need as well as domestic civil market demand, flight simulation equipment industry belongs to the industries which need rapid development.

This report focuses on Military Aerospace Simulation and Training volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Military Aerospace Simulation and Training market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

CAE

Thales

FlightSafety

CSTS Dinamika

Kratos

L-3 Communications

Rockwell Collins

Textron

BAE Systems

Rheinmetall

Bluesky

Moreget

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Full Flight Simulator

Flight Training Device

Computer Based Training

Segment by Application

Fixed-wing Aircraft

Rotary-wing Aircraft

