Military Aerospace Simulation and Training Market 2019 : Discovers the Opportunities,Trends,Risk,Simulation,Management to 2024

Military Aerospace Simulation and Training includes the aerospace simulators, training devices and related services for military. They are commonly purchased by governments of countries who have strong air forces and military aircrafts.

Aerospace simulator and training device are devices that artificially re-create aircraft flight and the environment in which it flies, for pilot training, design, or other purposes. It includes replicating the equations that govern how aircraft fly, how they react to applications of flight controls, the effects of other aircraft systems, and how the aircraft reacts to external factors such as air density, turbulence, wind shear, cloud, precipitation, etc.

This report focuses on the Military Aerospace Simulation and Training in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Currently in the global military aerospace simulator population, United States has an absolutely leading position with a share of over 58%, after it is China with a share of over 4.8%, then followed by UK, Canada, France, Austria. The six countries have a share of about 73.7%.

Most of the leading military aerospace training and simulation suppliers have recorded revenue growth and do not expect any slowdown as their customers continue to look towards simulators as a way to reduce costs, while improving the readiness of their pilots. While much of the growth in the military aerospace simulation market has been generated by orders for new simulators, orders for existing equipment upgrades are also contributing to the total market.

Although Chinese military aerospace training and simulation industry started later than the developed countries, it has already had a big development in recent years. Due to fierce competition in the international market as well as the core technology monopoly, China Air Force has to spend a lot of money to introduce foreign aircraft simulator or spend high cost for training people abroad, it resulted the high cost of domestic pilot training, and the operating costs cannot be reduced. For reasons of national defense need as well as domestic civil market demand, flight simulation equipment industry belongs to the industries which need rapid development.

The worldwide market for Military Aerospace Simulation and Training is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

CAE

Thales

FlightSafety

CSTS Dinamika

Kratos

L-3 Communications

Rockwell Collins

Textron

BAE Systems

Rheinmetall

Bluesky

Moreget

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Full Flight Simulator

Flight Training Device

Computer Based Training

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fixed-wing Aircraft

Rotary-wing Aircraft

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Military Aerospace Simulation and Training Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Full Flight Simulator

1.2.2 Flight Training Device

1.2.3 Computer Based Training

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Fixed-wing Aircraft

1.3.2 Rotary-wing Aircraft

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Boeing

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Military Aerospace Simulation and Training Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Boeing Military Aerospace Simulation and Training Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Lockheed Martin

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Military Aerospace Simulation and Training Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Lockheed Martin Military Aerospace Simulation and Training Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Northrop Grumman

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Military Aerospace Simulation and Training Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Northrop Grumman Military Aerospace Simulation and Training Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 CAE

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Military Aerospace Simulation and Training Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 CAE Military Aerospace Simulation and Training Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Thales

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Military Aerospace Simulation and Training Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Thales Military Aerospace Simulation and Training Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 FlightSafety

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Military Aerospace Simulation and Training Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 FlightSafety Military Aerospace Simulation and Training Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued……

