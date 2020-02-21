Military Aerospace Engine Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2019 to 2025

Military aircraft are heavy-duty machines – built for extreme stresses and breathtaking maneuvers. Accordingly, the requirements imposed on engines are very stringent.

USA is the largest market of Military Aerospace Engine based on production revenue. The product is used in Fighter Aircraft, Transport Aircraft and Helicopters.

The worldwide market for Military Aerospace Engine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 16900 million US$ in 2024, from 14100 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Military Aerospace Engine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE Aviation

Rolls Royce

Pratt & Whitney

Safran Aircraft Engines

Klimov

MTU Aero Engines

ITP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Jet Engines

Turbine Engines

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fighter Aircraft

Transport Aircraft

Helicopters

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Military Aerospace Engine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Jet Engines

1.2.2 Turbine Engines

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Fighter Aircraft

1.3.2 Transport Aircraft

1.3.3 Helicopters

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 GE Aviation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Military Aerospace Engine Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 GE Aviation Military Aerospace Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Rolls Royce

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Military Aerospace Engine Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Rolls Royce Military Aerospace Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Pratt & Whitney

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Military Aerospace Engine Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Pratt & Whitney Military Aerospace Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Safran Aircraft Engines

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Military Aerospace Engine Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Safran Aircraft Engines Military Aerospace Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Klimov

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Military Aerospace Engine Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Klimov Military Aerospace Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 MTU Aero Engines

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Military Aerospace Engine Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 MTU Aero Engines Military Aerospace Engine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..



