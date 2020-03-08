Mil-Spec Packaging Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2027

Global mil-spec packaging market: Introduction

In modern times, it has become necessary for countries to be able to have combat readiness and deploy quickly. To achieve the same, proper maintenance of defence equipment is of paramount importance, which in turn, creates more demand for mil-spec packaging in the defence sector. Mil-spec packaging has witnessed high preference in the defence industry, since its inception after the world wars. Mil-spec packaging is a special division of many United States-based packaging manufactures. Mil-spec packaging comprises various product types such as heat sealable bags, wood crates, antistatic bags, moisture barrier bags, desiccant packs, and humidity indicator cards among others. Manufacturers of mil-spec packaging emphasize on production of packaging solutions, which can protect products from operational, and transportation environments, climatic conditions, and terrain. The rise of power in the east, especially in countries such as China, is expected to be one of the key factors, which is expected to increase demand, and ultimately, fuel growth of the mil-spec packaging market. Mil-spec packaging is also widely used for shipping of military hardware. Thus, the global mil-spec packaging market is expected to have a largely positive outlook, over the forecast period.

Global mil-spec packaging market: Dynamics

The mil-spec packaging is quite different from commercial packaging in some ways, although there is a penetration of commercial packaging in mil-spec packaging. The global mil-spec packaging market growth is derived from the product’s characteristics and the soldiers’ need in a military distribution environment. One of the sources which might boost the global mil-spec packaging market is – operational commanders which have responsibility for generating these requirements in terms of war fighter’s need. Governments in various countries are concerned about military specified packaging due to sensitive militant products, it might lead to growth in the global mil-spec packaging market. The U.S. Department of Defense is using standardized alphanumeric code and describes the packaging materials and products necessary to protect military items from physical and climatic conditions. It is expected to drive the global mil-spec packaging market growth over the forecast period. Penetration of commercial packaging in military specification packaging is expected to hamper the global mil-spec packaging growth.

Global mil-spec packaging market: Regional Outlook

Based on regions, the global mil-spec packaging market is divided into seven regions namely:

North America

Western Europe

Asia-pacific except Japan

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle-east and Africa

Japan

The North American region dominates the global mil-spec packaging market, and is expected to maintain its leading position well during the forecast period. This is attributed to the excessively high defence budget of the United Sates armed forces, which creates immense demand for mil-spec packaging. The importance of mil-spec packaging is expected to lead many countries to adopt these packaging solutions for their military, especially the emerging world powers such as China and India. Therefore, the APEJ region is expected to witness significant growth in the regional mil-spec packaging market, over the forecast period, thereby, creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of the same. Countries in the Latin American region, such as Brazil and Mexico, are expected to witness increase in applications for mil-spec packaging.

Global mil-spec packaging market: Key Players

Few of the key players operating in the global mil-spec packaging market are – Edco Supply Corporation, Royco Packaging, Inc., Mil-Spec Packaging of Georgia, Adsorbents & Desiccants Corporation of America, Cadillac Products, Protective Packaging Corporation, Accuspec Packaging Corporation, Reid Packaging among others.

