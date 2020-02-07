Middle East & North Africa Drip Irrigation Systems Market to be worth of US$317.4 mn by 2020

According to the report of Transparency Market Research, the drip irrigation systems market has highly fragmented competitive vendor landscape. Some of the key players operating in the drip irrigation systems market are Netafim Ltd., The Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Rain Bird Corporation, and Hunter Industries, Inc. In order to stand alone in the fierce competition, these key players are focusing on product innovation and research and development (R&D) activities on drip irrigation systems. Additionally, these players are trying to improve their distribution channel to expand their reach to customers.

According to report by TMR, the Middle East and North Africa drip irrigation systems market was valued at US$98.3 mn in 2013 and is projected to expand with a CAGR of 18.30% during the estimated period to attain valuation of US$317.4 mn by the end of forecast period. Based on applications, agriculture segment accounted for 49.0% of the MENA drip irrigation market in 2013 and the segment is expected to remain dominant with CAGR of 18.90% over the duration of forecast.

Higher Adoption of Irrigation Systems to Fuel Growth

Micro agricultural systems including drip irrigation for facilities such as reducing water wastage and elimination soil erosion. Small scale farmers are increasingly adopting and implementing these systems which is influencing positively on the crop yields in limited water consumption. Additionally, some technological advancements in the existing systems such as equipment in large-scale land by farmers and lawn owners for controlling water flow. These factors are boosting growth of the global drip irrigation systems market.

The higher adoption of irrigation systems such as drip and sprinklers in order to increase yield of crops leading to boost adoption of the systems and likely fuel growth of the market. The regional governments in the Middle East and North Africa region are encouraging farmers by offering subsidiaries and by cutting prices to implement these products. This factor is favoring in the growth of the market. Additionally, these factors are stimulating market participants to develop effectual and low-cost drip irrigation products which is also boosting growth of the market.

Growing Need for Higher Yield Production to Augment Growth of Market

Employment of drip irrigation is able to improve the productivity of vegetables substantially near about by 70% through the greenhouse system. This is because drip irrigation involves regular and slow supply of low pressure water to root of crops. It consumes less water and avoids losses due to fertilizer use are minimized substantially. Also, it reduces cost and enables consumers to irrigate more crops. Additionally, it reduces the labor requirement for fertilizer, weeding, and irrigation.

Thus, with the rising developments in agricultural sector in the Middle East and North Africa region, the demand for systems is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period. Furthermore, developing countries are increasingly adopting these systems. The countries such as Qatar, Morocco, and Sudan are focusing on higher yield production and uptake of advanced agriculture equipment in order to increase their agricultural productivity.