Middle East Consumer Electronics Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Executive Summary

Consumer electronics market in Middle East is on the verge of digital disruption with companies vying for online presence which has significant untapped market potential. The report “Middle East Consumer Electronics Market – (By Nations – The UAE, Egypt & Saudi Arabia) Market Outlook 2024” provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of Middle East consumer electronics market overall as well as across various nations such as The UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in Middle East consumer electronics market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Geographical Coverage

• The United Arab Emirates (UAE)

• Egypt

• Saudi Arabia

Key Vendors

• Jarir Marketing Company

• Amazon.com, Inc.

• Jumbo Electronics Company Limited (LLC)

• Sharaf DG

• The Landmark Group

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Consumer Electronics

3.1 Overview

3.2 Products

4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Category

4.2.2 Market Share by Region

4.2.3 Market Share by Distribution Channel

5. Regional Analysis

5.1 The United Arab Emirates

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.3 Market Share by Category

5.1.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel

5.2 Egypt

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.3 Market Share by Category

5.2.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel

5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3.3 Market Share by Category

5.3.5 Market Share by Distribution Channel

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Buyer Power

6.2 Supplier Power

6.3 Degree of Rivalry

6.4 New Entrants

6.5 Substitutes

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Developments

7.1.1 High Demand for Smart Electronic Devices

7.1.3 Demand for Compact and Multifunctional Devices

7.1.4 Adoption of Online Distribution Channel

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Strong Economic Growth

7.2.2 Robust Consumer Demand in UAE

7.2.3 High Spending Potential

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Counterfeit Goods

7.3.2 Rapidly Changing Demand

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Jarir Marketing Company

9.2 Amazon.com, Inc.

9.3 Jumbo Electronics Company Limited (LLC)

9.4 Sharaf DG

9.5 The Landmark Group

Continuous…

