Middle East and Africa Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market revenue is expected to increase at a robust CAGR of 12.5% By 2022

The report for Middle East And Africa Smoking Cessation And Nicotine De-Addiction Market by Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects given by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. we expect the Middle East And Africa Smoking Cessation And Nicotine De-Addiction Market to reach around $ 2108.38 million, by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.5%.

Smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction are drugs and therapies used in the treatment of withdrawal symptoms associated with the cessation of nicotine. According to the World Health Organization tobacco kills around 6 million people each year and of these almost 5 million deaths are the result of direct tobacco use and approximately 600,000 are the result of passive smoking. Tobacco also derives its users of income, raises healthcare cost and hinder economic development.

Nicotine use also is a risk factor for many diseases and disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer etc. Green tobacco sickness caused by nicotine absorption through the skin by the handling of wet tobacco leaves in tobacco industry is also a concern especially among children. Tobacco quitting assistance in the form of national cessation services with cost-coverage are available in only 24 countries, representing 15% of the world’s population. Only 42 countries, representing 19% of the world’s population, have instituted advertisement regulations such as pictorial warnings.

Request Free Sample at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2737

The other market driving factors include increasing desire and drives to quit smoking and active role of social and health organizations against tobacco use, the prohibitive costs due to high taxes leveraged on tobacco products, social stigma imposed on tobacco users etc. The other critical market driving factor is the huge number of unmet needs. The World Health Organization (WHO), estimates around 1,100 million smokers worldwide with emerging economies accounting for around 70% of the global smoker population.

The market trends include development of better products such as nicotine gums and patches, e-cigarette’s etc.

The market for Middle East and Africa smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction was estimated to be around $ 1040 million in 2016. Taking all factors into consideration,

Key Players of Middle East and Africa Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market:

Some of the key players in this market are Pfizer Inc, VMR Products LLC, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis International AG, Cipla Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc. Nicotek LLC., and Lorillard, Inc. and others.

Segments:

Middle East and Africa smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market has been segmented on the basis of treatment which comprises of pharmacological, therapies etc. On the basis of product type; market is segmented into drugs, inhalers, patches, sprays and gums and others. On the basis of distribution channels; market is segmented into pharmacies, online and de-addiction centers.

Regional Analysis of Middle East and Africa Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market

UAE is the largest market in the entire Middle East and Africa smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market closely followed by Egypt. Algeria and South Africa followed by Ethiopia are fastest growing markets in Africa. The rest of Africa market however has maximum population with unmet medical needs.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.3 Research Objective

1.4 Assumptions & Limitations

1.5 Market Structure:

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

3.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Customer

4.1.3 Intensity Of Competitor’s

4.1.4 Threat Of New Entrants

5 Middle East And Africa Smoking Cessation And Nicotine De-Addiction Market, By Treatment

….Continued

To view the full report, visit at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mea-smoking-cessation-nicotine-de-addiction-market-2737

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]