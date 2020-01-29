Middle Ear Implants Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2026

Hearing impairment or hearing loss is a common health issue across the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, around 466 million people suffered from hearing loss, out of which 34 million are children. Based on anatomy and part of the ear with deformity, there are various categories of hearing loss, such as, conductive, sensorineural, and mixed. Conductive hearing loss involves damage to the middle ear. Conductive hearing loss can be treated through medication, surgical intervention, or use of implant. Middle ear implants are an alternative to conventional hearing aids and recommended for patients with conductive, sensorineural, or mixed hearing impairment. Contrary to conventional hearing aids which amplify the sound, middle ear implants convert sounds into mechanical vibrations.

Hearing impairment is a common ailment across the globe. According to the WHO, in 2018, 5% of the global population, which is around 466 million, is affected by hearing loss which is poised to grow to 900 million people by 2050. Prevalence of conductive and sensorineural hearing impairment is more common among the elderly population. Large base of geriatric population across the globe and its estimated growth in the near future are likely to augment the number of patients suffering from hearing loss. Middle ear implants are available as partially or totally implantable devices and offer relief from social and practical difficulties associated with using conventional hearing aids. Since their introduction in 1966, middle ear implants have undergone massive development in their design and efficacy, which has augmented their adoption. High prevalence of hearing impairment and demand for high-quality health care are anticipated to propel the global middle ear implants market in the near future. However, factors such as availability of alternative hearing aid products, such as, cochlear implants are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

The global middle ear implants market can be segmented based on product, ergonomics, indication, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be classified into piezoelectric middle ear implants and electromagnetic middle ear implants. Based on ergonomics, the middle ear implants market can be divided into partially implantable and totally implantable middle ear implants. Advancement in product designs and otology surgeries is driving the use of totally implantable middle ear implants across the world. Better aesthetic appeal of these implants is likely to fuel their adoption during the forecast period. Among indications, the global middle ear implants market can be segmented into conductive hearing loss, sensoneural hearing loss, and mixed hearing loss. Based on end-user, the market can be categorized into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and specialty clinics. Implantation procedure takes 2 to 3 hours and does not require hospital stay, which is anticipated to drive their adoption among ambulatory surgical centers.

In terms of region, the global middle ear implants market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. High adoption of advanced and better aesthetic hearing aid products and favorable reimbursement support in the U.S. are projected to boost the middle ear implants market in North America during the forecast period. Well-established health care infrastructure and presence of leading market players in Europe is likely to boost the middle ear implants market in the region in the near future. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest proportion of aging population in the world, which is a key driver of the middle ear implants market in the region. Furthermore, increase in public and private health care expenditure in Asia Pacific is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the middle ear implants market in the region in the near future.

