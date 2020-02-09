Microwave Radio Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2023

The Global Microwave Radio Market report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement and governing factors in the market.

Microwave Radio Market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders:

Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, NEC, Alcatal-Lucent, ZTE, Aviat Networks, DragonWave, . And More……

Microwave Radio is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in , according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report studies the Microwave Radio market, Microwave radios work on the underlying principle of microwave transmission. They transmit or exchange information between two devices using electromagnetic waves, having a wavelength ranging from 30 cm to 0.1 cm with radio spectrum of 1 GHz to 300 GHz. Microwaves follow point-to-point communication and can be easily directed by small-sized antennas, which point these narrow beams toward receiving antenna. The range of electromagnetic waves, which work on a frequency of above 30 GHz to below 100 GHz and have a wavelength of 10 mm to 3 mm, is called millimeter band. Radio waves in this band face strong attenuation from Earthâs atmosphere. The waves with a wide band of frequencies, around 60 GHz, get attenuated by oxygen.,

Major classifications are as follows:

Hybrid Microwave Radio

Packet Microwave Radio

TDM Microwave Radio Major applications are as follows:

Communication

Power Utilities