Microwave Ablation Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2023

Microwave ablation is a thermal technique which uses MRI and radio-frequency equipment for the treatment procedure for treating chronic diseases such as liver tumor, kidney cancer, renal cancer, and cardiac diseases. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to the unhealthy eating and alcohol consumption in developed country such as the US is the fueling factors for the growth of microwave ablation market. Moreover, robotics is used in the ablation procedure that further enhances the market growth.

However, the availability of alternative treatment of the microwave ablation technology is the major restraining factor. The microwave ablation treatment uses the microwave for destroying abnormal tissues which can cause various side effects, thus the government has built the stringent regulation for the use of such technology which can hinder the growth of this market. Whereas, the increasing adoption of microwave technology for treating the hepatic tumor and research and development of catheter-based microwave systems are the prominent factors that can create a huge opportunity in the future.

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is growing with significant rate and is dominating the overall market due to the increasing prevalence of cancer in the US. The increasing application of microwave technology and developed healthcare infrastructure is propelling the growth of microwave ablation in the European market. Moreover, the healthcare availability and the rising healthcare expenditure is the driving factor for microwave ablation market in the Asia-Pacific region.

There are many companies which are involved in microwave ablation markets such as Medtronic PLC, AngioDynamics, Inc., ECO Inc, Emblation Ltd., Ethicon Inc., HUBER+SUHNER, MedWaves, Inc., and others. The companies are working on developing innovative microwave ablation system and research and innovation. The players have adopted inorganic growth strategies for enhancing their overall revenue. For an instance: Ethicon Inc., has signed an agreement in March 2016 for the acquisition of NeuWave Medical, Inc. This acquisition was aimed at advancing innovation and investing significantly in medical needs of surgical oncology that remains unmet.

Research Methodology

The market study of microwave ablation market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary Sources Include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic Public Databases such as the University of Arizona Cancer Center, OECD, WHO, and others

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for microwave ablation equipment manufacturer, component producer, investing companies, emerging companies, government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size and will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global microwave ablation market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

Global Microwave Ablation Market Research and Analysis by Application

Global Microwave Ablation Market Research and Analysis by End-User

Global Microwave Ablation Market Research and Analysis by Region

The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of global microwave ablation

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global microwave ablation market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global microwave ablation

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. AngioDynamics, Inc.

2. Biotronik, Inc.

3. BSD Medical Corp.

4. Boston Scientific Corp.

5. Creo Medical Ltd.

6. Delta Medisains (M) Sdn. Bhd.

7. ECO, Inc.

8. Emblation Ltd.

9. Galil Medical Inc.

10. HealthTronics, Inc.

11. Huber+Suhner

12. Johnson and Johnson

13. Medtronic PLC

14. MedWaves Inc.

15. Miramar Labs, Inc.

16. Moss SpA

17. Perseon Corp.

18. Symple Surgical Inc.

19. Terumo Europe NV

20. Urologix, LLC

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Definition

2.2. Analyst Insights & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendation

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Regulations

3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.1.1. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

3.1.2. Change in Lifestyle

3.1.3. Adoption of Minimally Invasive Treatments

3.1.4. Technological Advancement Such as Robotics in Ablation Procedure

3.2. Restraints

3.2.1. Availability of Alternate Treatment Options

3.2.2. Stringent Government Regulations

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Increase in Adoption of Microwave Technology to Treat Hepatic Tumor

3.3.2. R&D for Catheter Based Microwave System

4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Microwave Ablation Market by Application

4.1.1. Oncology

4.1.2. Cardiology

4.1.3. Others

4.2. Global Microwave Ablation Market by End-User

4.2.1. Hospitals and Clinics

4.2.2. Research Institutes

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Key Company Analysis

5.2. Key Strategy analysis

6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Spain

6.2.4. France

6.2.5. Italy

6.2.6. RoE

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. India

6.3.2. China

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of The World

Continued….

