Microwave Ablation Devices Market to Witness a Healthy Y-o-Y Growth during 2028 – Future Market Insights

Microwave ablation devices are the advance medical devices which are used to treat different type of cancer which can also be treated by radiofrequency (RF) ablation devices. Microwave ablation devices are the ultimate option for minimally invasive surgery of soft tissue such as liver, kidney, and lung. The basic components of microwave devices include a generator, power distribution system and antennas. Majority of the component of microwave ablation device is the same as the component of RF ablation device. But microwave ablation device has several benefits over the RF ablation devices. Some of the microwave ablation devices are also compatible with the CT scanner and ultrasound scanner, which provide the option for image-guided surgery. The guided surgery with CT scanner or ultrasound scanner enables the surgeon to identify the ablation target more easily though it allows the appropriate probe placement. This image guide surgery of microwave ablation device has also improved the success rate of the surgery. During the surgery, the needle like antenna is inserted into the tumor. The tip of the antenna emits the electromagnetic radiation, which results the frictional tissue heating and causing the cell death by coagulation necrosis. Majority of the microwave ablation devices available in the market uses 915 MHz generator while few of microwave ablation devices uses 2450 MHz generator.

Microwave Ablation Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing incidences of benign and malignant tumor of lung, liver, bone and kidney throughout the globe is the primary factor driving the growth of the microwave ablation devices market. Moreover, the rising number of tumor ablation procedure with the help of image-guided device will also propel the growth of microwave ablation devices market. Additionally, change in the lifestyle of people and unhealthy eating habit along with consumption of alcohol and tobacco is also fueling the number of cancer cases which will ultimately upsurge the growth of microwave ablation devices market. Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancement is also responsible for the robust growth of microwave ablation devices market throughout the forecast period. The high-cost device associated with high risk during microwave ablation procedure may also impact the sale of microwave ablation devices over the next decade. Also, the high preference of surgeon towards RF ablation device over the microwave ablation device may deter the growth of this market.

Microwave Ablation Devices Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global microwave ablation devices market can be segmented on the basis of component type, application, and end user, and geography.

Based on component type, the global Microwave Ablation Devices market is segmented as:

Generator

Power Distribution System

Accessories

Based on application, the global Microwave Ablation Devices market is segmented as:

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Urology

Orthopedic

Others

Based on end user, the global Microwave Ablation Devices market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Laboratories

Microwave Ablation Devices Market: Overview

Microwave ablation devices market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to rising incidence of cancer throughout the globe. According to the National Cancer Institute, around 1,685,210 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2016. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data, in 2012, 30-50% of deaths are caused due to cancer can be prevented if the treatment is taken at the early stages. By component type, accessories segment is expected to dominate the microwave ablation device market by revenue due to rising number of tumor ablation procedure. By application, the oncology segment is expected the gain majority of share for microwave ablation devices market by revenue which is then followed by cardiovascular. Among all end users, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the microwave ablation device market whereas ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to grow at a faster rate.

Microwave Ablation Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global microwave ablation devices market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS and Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to gain maximum market share for microwave ablation devices market in term of revenue owing to increased incidences of cancer. After North America, microwave ablation devices market is followed by Western Europe and Japan due high health infrastructure in these regions. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region is expected to grow at a faster rate than other regions for microwave ablation devices market due to rising geriatric population in India and China. Middle East and Africa and Latin America for microwave ablation devices market is expected show delayed growth due to lack of availability of skilled healthcare professionals in this region.

Microwave Ablation Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Microwave Ablation Devices Market are Medtronic plc, AngioDynamics Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., MedWaves Inc, and Terumo Corporation.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

