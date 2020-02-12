Microtomes/Cryostats and Automated Stainers Market – Exclusive Insight on Transformation 2025

Global Microtomes/Cryostats and Automated Stainers Market: Snapshot

Microtomes are instruments that are used for making extremely thin sections of a specimen for applications in pathology or histology. A microtome comprises a blade holding unit and clamped blade. It also consists of an object clamp and an advanced procedure for adjusting section thickness. The blade used is made of glass, special metal, or diamond depending on the sample type and the desired thickness.

Saw microtomes are used for slicing hard and brittle materials such as teeth and bone. They cut through the sample by pressing the specimen across a recessed rotating saw. Sled microtomes keep the specimen in a fixed holder which moves back and forth across a blade or a knife. Rotary microtomes are designed to slice thin sections of specimen that are visible only with the assistance of a light microscope.

Cryostat refers to ultrafine deli-slicer placed in a freezer. They are rotary microtomes for slicing samples that have been frozen in liquid nitrogen. Reducing the temperature of this nitrogenous chamber raises the sample’s hardness, which allows slicing the sample with very specific thickness. Microtome cryostat provides the most reliable method for obtaining permanent frozen sections of high quality. Cryostat are used in medicine for sectioning of histological slides. They are generally used in a process called frozen section histology.Automated slide stainer are used for routine staining of a multitude of slide racks with varying staining protocols. The desirable characteristics are high-throughput staining capabilities needed for a busy histology laboratory. They should also be suitable for Papanicolau staining and Hematoxylin and Eosin staining.

Global Microtomes/Cryostats and Automated Stainers Market: Summary

A microtome is a tool used to cut materials into extremely thin slices. In medical science, microtomes are used in microscopy, aiding in the preparation of samples for observation under transmitted light or electron radiation. Since the tissue is first required to be dehydrated and fixed with paraffin before sectioning it to a microtome, which increases the time required for analysis since the sectioning cannot be performed under treatment is performed, the alternative concept of cryostats has been developed. Cryostats, which are flask-like vessels wherein water is freezed and then thin sections are cut with microtome placed within the chamber, are used in case quick sectioning is required. Though cryostats offer quick sectioning of tissues, they provide inferior quality of sections when compared to those cut using microtome.

With the increasing demand on laboratories to deliver test results in the quickest turnaround time (TAT), both microtomes and cryostats are now being utilized, depending on quality or reduced TAT is of optimum requirement. Automated stainers, on the other hand, are very useful in such cases by allowing system automation for situ hybridization (ISH) and immunohistochemistry (IHC) in histopathology. The global market for microtomes, cryostats, and automated strainers will witness immense growth in the near future.

The global market for microtomes, on the basis of products, can be segmented into rotary microtomes, sliding microtomes, and ultra-microtomes. Along the same lines, Cryostats can categorized into optical, non-optical, compact, ultra-high vacuum (UHV), open top (OTF), and low open top (LOTF) cryostats. Automated stainers are divided on the basis of how the clides are loaded and processed. While on type of device involves placement of slides in a rotary carousel, the other type of automated strainers are described as array because slides are placed in racks which are oriented either horizontally or vertically.

Global Microtomes/Cryostats and Automated Stainers Market: Trends and Prospects

The need of the physicians to reduce the patient’s stay at hospital, which not only means happier consumers but also creates opportunity to serve more patients, is the primary driver of the global market for microtomes or cryostats and automated stainers market. The automated stainers were earlier associated with large commercial labs while the smaller labs used to stain manually. However, today most of the laboratories utilize the automated stainers as they offer benefits such as reliability, and repetitiveness in staining independent of the operator involves in the process.

However, the initial investment required to shift from manual operations to automated processes is seen as the factor that will hinder the growth rate during the forecast period.

The key players in the global microtomes, cryostats and automated market include Bright Instrument Company Ltd., JASCO, Inc., Cryomech, Inc., Energy Beam Sciences, Inc., BioGenex Laboratories, Inc., EXAKT Technologies, Inc., Leica Microsystems AG, Bruker Corporation, Hacker Instruments, Inc., Oxford Instruments plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., MEDITE GmbH, Microm International GmbH, Triangle Biomedical Sciences, Inc., Sakura Finetek Europe B.V., Janis Research Company, Inc., and Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.

