Microserver IC Market Key Players, Latest Trends And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, and forecast the “ Microserver IC ” market by type, application, component, delivery model, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the market size of market segments with respect to the four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

A microserver is a small server appliance which is based on a system on a chip (SoC). Most of the server motherboard functions are integrated on a single microchip, except DRAM, boot FLASH and power circuits. Thus, the main chip contains more than only compute cores, caches, memory interfaces and PCI controllers.

Microservers offers benefits such as low power and space consumption, distributed resources and scale out workloads that use large numbers of lightweight server nodes. Major application areas of microservers include media storage and Internet data center, especially for applications such as lightweight web serving, simple content delivery nodes, and low-end dedicated hosting.

Market Overview:

In recent years, microservers have emerged as a popular choice for small- to medium-sized businesses that need a server but not necessarily a full-scale rack or tower server. Additionally, microservers are adopted by enterprises that operate with minimal IT staff at local or branch offices.

Presently, microservers are well positioned across an array of business sizes along with data centers and cloud companies, especially for those with specific functional or application requirements. Microservers market is in the nascent stage of growth and the current trend towards adoption of software-defined datacenters is expected to open potential opportunity for low-powered simple servers in large quantities.

Market Dynamics:

Major factors responsible for fuelling the demand for microservers are — growth of the web and online services, and increasing demand for computer systems that excels only some at specific tasks

Currently, media storage is the biggest application area in terms of microserver adoption. Therefore, growth of microserver IC market is driven by factors such as continuous growth of digital content increasing popularity of video-on-demand (VOD) content, propagation of high-definition (HD) videos and various other interactive applications and the growth in user-generated content.

Additionally, factors such as growth of cloud computing, big data, single application and dedicated high-scale consumers will boost the microserver IC market growth during the forecast period. Enterprises are allocating significant share of their budgets for microservers and an appreciable portion of these investments are expected to flow into the Microserver IC market.

However, the growth of microserver IC market is expected to be hampered by factors such as limitations related to moderate computing capabilities, lack of standards, high cost and ambiguity about workload capacity and management.

Limitations notwithstanding, microservers have made significant inroads in certain fields as their advantages have solidified.

Market Segmentation:

Microserver IC market is mainly classified on the basis of components, processor type, application area and regions.

On the basis of component, microserver IC market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

On the basis of processor type, microserver IC market is segmented into Intel, ARM, and AMD.

On the basis of application area, the market is segmented as media storage, Internet data centers, analytics, cloud computing, and others.

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into 7 key regions:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players

The major players in the microserver IC market include of Intel Corporation, ARM Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Cavium Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Dell and Applied Micro Circuits Corporation.

Many prominent microserver manufacturers, such as Intel Corporation, Dell and HPE, are in the game and their efforts are helping drive advances in microserver technology.

Regional analysis for Microserver IC market includes development of these technologies in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Italy

Spain

Nordics

Benelux

Rest of the Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of the Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

