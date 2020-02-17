Microscopy Devices Market Highlights the Competitive Scenario of the Market, Major Competitors, Market Share, Benchmarking, Investments and Merger Acquisitions

The global microscopy devices market is growing significantly due to increasing research and innovation in the field of life sciences and nanotechnology. Massive unexplored market in microscopy industry of developing economies and introduction of niche applications area such as quantum dots, and miniature transistor chips are creating ample opportunities for the microscopy devices market to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years.

The microscopy devices market can be categorized on the basis of applications, as nanotechnology, semiconductor industry, material sciences, life sciences, and others. Lifescience industry dominates the global microscopy devices market; whereas, nanotechnology is the fastest growing application category of microscopy devices.

Geographically, North America will be the leading global electron microscope and scanning probe microscopes market due to technologically advancement and increased research and development in nanotechnology and lifesciences in the region. In addition, the supporting infrastructure and affordability for electron microscope supports the growth of electron microscope in North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global microscopy devices market in the coming years. The major reasons for the fastest growth of the market in the region are growing government initiatives and investment in the research and development. Moreover, the microscopy devices market is growing due to presence of various schools, universities and research institutions, which would translate to greater growth in the coming years, in the emerging countries such as India and China of Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the companies operating in the microscopy devices market are FEI Company, Carl Zeiss AG, Bruker Corporation, Danish Micro Engineering A/S, Cameca SAS, Leica Microsystems, NT-MDT Company, JEOL Ltd., Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, Nikon Corporation, and Olympus Corporation.

