Microscopy Devices Market Swot Analysis, Industry Segments, Key Leading Countries and Their Global Share 2023

Global Microscopy Devices Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are: FEI, Meiji Techno, Nikon Metrology NV, Woodley Equipment Company Ltd, Radical Scientific Equipments Pvt Ltd, Bruker, Mauna Kea Technologies SA, Icon Analytical Equipment Pvt. Ltd, Olympus Corporation, NIDEK Inc., Sonix, Inc., Konan Medical USA Inc., Carl Zeiss, Leica Microsystems and others.

Global Microscopy Devices Market – Highlights

Microscopy Devices are garnering a huge prominence, finding a range of applications in Bio-engineering and electronics. Extensive uptake of electron microscopy, scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and transmission electron microscopy (TEM) in electron micrographs methods are driving the market growth.

Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2313

Factors substantiating the market growth include the increased funding by the public and private sector for life science research studies and the expansion of the semiconductor industries in most of the emerging nations. Increasing research and development activities initiated by governments, schools, universities and research institutions across the developing regions have fueled the growth of the market.

The growth of the Global Microscopy Devices Market stems from its wide-ranging applications across diverse industries. Industries such as semiconductor, nanotechnology, and various branches of science are increasingly leveraging microscopy devices for research purposes which are fostering the growth of the market. The expansion of the inter-related industries such as semiconductor in the developing countries is driving the growth of the global microscopy devices market.

Global Microscopy Devices Market – Regional Analysis

As per Market Research Future analysis, the global microscopy devices market has grown tremendously in Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe and Middle East & Africa region. Geographically, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of more than 40% of microscopy devices market and is expected to be the leading market during 2016-2022. Asia-Pacific market for microscopy devices is growing due to increasing investment in the research and development in these regions by the governments. Such as, China is the world’s second largest investor in research and development programs according to World Bank data. Furthermore, new development in semiconductors industry in the emerging nations has derived the growth of this market.

After Asia-pacific region, North American market is the second largest market in the global microscopy devices market. Increasing focus on R&D in nanotechnology and life sciences industries coupled with large federal and corporate funding serves as a significant driver for this region.

Global Microscopy Devices Market – Segmentation

The MRFR analysis is segmented into four key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;

By Types: Comprises Optical Microscopes, Electron Microscope, and Scanning Probe Microscope (SPM), among others.

By Applications: Life Science, Material Science, Pathology, and Nanotechnology among others.

By End-Users: Comprises Hospitals & Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes, and Diagnostics Centers among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Microscopy Devices Market – Competitive Analysis

Key strategic approaches undertaken by the major players in the Microscopy Devices market are merger, acquisition, partnership, collaborations, new product launches. This strategy determines the growth of the companies, thus strengthening their position in the market. Other strategies are geographical expansion, help the key players to enhance their geographical presence, and serve customers across the globe.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

December 2018 – Brookhaven National Lab announced housing of two advanced electron microscopes that is capable of imaging of biological structures with unmatched detail. The same is being financed by Empire State Development’s Transformative Investment Program for $15 million.

November 2017 – Researchers of Germany and Portugal collaboratively developed the first microscope to concurrently monitor movement and neuron activity in zebrafish larvae without interfering with their behavior. To enable wider use in the research community, the neurobehavioral tracking microscope uses off-the-shelf components and is open source.

October 2017 – Researchers at Keio University, Japan developed a single-step, laser-based method to produce small, precise hybrid microstructures of silver and flexible silicone that could enable factories to mass-produce customized devices that combine soft materials, like engineered tissue, with hard materials that add functions, like glucose sensing.

October 2017 – Researchers at Brown University (US) innovated a laser terahertz emission microscopy (LTEM), a powerful technique to characterize the performance of solar cells and study a wide variety of materials to the Nano level.

October 2017 – company M Squared (Glasgow, UK) developed the Aurora laser microscope that accurately images large biological structures at a cellular level, with the cutting-edge microscope capable of capturing 3D images 500-times faster than conventional technology. Creating images of neural connections with this level of detail could lead to breakthroughs in understanding neurodegenerative disorders.

Browse Complete 80 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with Tables and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/microscopy-devices-market-2313

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]