Microscopy Devices Market – Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2019 – 2025

Microscopes have enabled researchers to conduct in-depth academic and exploratory research. Increasing interest in life science areas such as nanoscience and pharmacology & toxicology has created a need for advanced microscopes that employ mediums much more penetrative than light such as electron and X-ray.



Based on device type, the global microscopy devices market has been segmented into optical microscopes, electron microscopes, and scanning probe microscopes. Rapid expansion of the global microscopy devices market is attributed to increase in innovations and technological advancements in microscopes, focus on R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growth of the life science industry. The global microscopy devices market has been segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region.

Based on product type, the global microscopy devices market has been classified into optical microscopy, scanning probe microscopy, electron microscopy, and microscopy accessories. In terms of application, the market has been segmented into cell and molecular biology, pharmacology and toxicology, clinical pathology and diagnostics surgery, biomedical engineering, neuroscience, and others. Based on end-user, the global market has been categorized into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCS), physician offices, and academic & research institutes. Based on region, the global microscopy devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratory

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Physician Offices

Academic & Research Institutes

Cell and Molecular Biology

Pharmacology and Toxicology

Clinical Pathology and Diagnostics

Surgery

Biomedical Engineering

Neuroscience

Others



Optical Microscopy

Light Microscopy (Inverted and Upright Microscopy )

Confocal/Multiphoton Microscopy

X-ray Microscopy

Fluorescence Microscopy

Phase Contrast Microscopy

Stimulated Emission Depletion Microscopy:-

Scanning Probe Microscopy

STM (Scanning tunneling microscope)

AFM (Atomic force microscopy)

NSOM (Near-field scanning optical microscopy)

Electron Microscopy:-

SEM (Scanning electron microscope)

TEM (Transmission electron microscopy)

STEM (Scanning transmission electron microscope)

FIB (Focused ion beam)



Market share analysis of the major players is carried out to highlight the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share. All these factors will help the market players to decide the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market. Based on region, the global microscopy devices market has been analyzed for five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also covers detailed country analysis contributing majorly in the microscopy devices market.

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Companies profiled in the microscopy devices market report are Olympus Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH, Nikon Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Bruker Corporation, FEI Company, JOEL Ltd., Cameca SAS, NT-MDT SI, and Keysight Technologies.

