MICRORNM MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025

In 2017, the global MicroRNM market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.This report focuses on the global MicroRNM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the MicroRNM development in United States, Europe and China.The key players covered in this study Abcam Plc Illumina, Inc. Agilent Technologies Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Sigma Aldrich Corp. Qiagen N.V Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. Bioline GmbH Rosetta Genomics Ltd. Miltenyi Biotec Kaneka Corporation (Eurogentec) GeneCopoeia, Inc. Promega Corporation New England Biolabs, Inc. NanoString Technologies, Inc. Market segment by Type, the product can be split into PCR-based Assay miRNA Arrays Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) ImmunoassayMarket segment by Application, split into Academic and Research Institutes Biopharmaceutical Companies Contract Research Organizations Diagnostic CentersMarket segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America Table of Contents -Major Key Points1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Key Market Segments 1.3 Players Covered 1.4 Market Analysis by Type 1.4.1 Global MicroRNM Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025) 1.4.2 PCR-based Assay 1.4.3 miRNA Arrays 1.4.4 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) 1.4.5 Immunoassay 1.5 Market by Application 1.5.1 Global MicroRNM Market Share by Application (2013-2025) 1.5.2 Academic and Research Institutes 1.5.3 Biopharmaceutical Companies 1.5.4 Contract Research Organizations 1.5.5 Diagnostic Centers 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered12 International Players Profiles 12.1 Abcam Plc 12.1.1 Abcam Plc Company Details 12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.1.3 MicroRNM Introduction 12.1.4 Abcam Plc Revenue in MicroRNM Business (2013-2018) 12.1.5 Abcam Plc Recent Development 12.2 Illumina, Inc. 12.2.1 Illumina, Inc. Company Details 12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.2.3 MicroRNM Introduction 12.2.4 Illumina, Inc. Revenue in MicroRNM Business (2013-2018) 12.2.5 Illumina, Inc. Recent Development 12.3 Agilent Technologies 12.3.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details 12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.3.3 MicroRNM Introduction 12.3.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in MicroRNM Business (2013-2018) 12.3.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development 12.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 12.4.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Company Details 12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.4.3 MicroRNM Introduction 12.4.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Revenue in MicroRNM Business (2013-2018) 12.4.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Recent Development 12.5 Sigma Aldrich Corp. 12.5.1 Sigma Aldrich Corp. Company Details 12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.5.3 MicroRNM Introduction 12.5.4 Sigma Aldrich Corp. Revenue in MicroRNM Business (2013-2018) 12.5.5 Sigma Aldrich Corp. Recent Development 12.6 Qiagen N.V 12.6.1 Qiagen N.V Company Details 12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.6.3 MicroRNM Introduction 12.6.4 Qiagen N.V Revenue in MicroRNM Business (2013-2018) 12.6.5 Qiagen N.V Recent Development 12.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. 12.7.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Company Details 12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.7.3 MicroRNM Introduction 12.7.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Revenue in MicroRNM Business (2013-2018) 12.7.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Recent Development 12.8 HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. 12.8.1 HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. Company Details 12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 12.8.3 MicroRNM Introduction 12.8.4 HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. Revenue in MicroRNM Business (2013-2018) 12.8.5 HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. Recent Development