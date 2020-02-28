Microreactor Technology Market Investigation Reveals Enhanced Growth during the forecast Period, 2018-2028

In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the “microreactor technology market” sector, Fact.MR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Microreactor Technology Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018 to 2028 | Key players are Little Things Factory GmbH, Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS GmbH, etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the microreactor technology market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

This report features key players operating in the microreactor technology market, including Soken Chemical & Engineering Co., Ltd., Bronkhorst (UK) Ltd., Chemtrix B.V., Little Things Factory GmbH, Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS GmbH, Micronit Micro Technologies B.V., AM Technology Co., Ltd., and Vapourtec Ltd.

Tier 3 players hold the hegemony in the microreactor technology market, with a revenue share of nearly 40%. Focus on specific product segments, along with volume sales through the development and maintenance of an adequate product supply, remains one of the primary agendas among the emerging players in the microreactor technology market. . However, higher dependency of tier 3 players on contracts has arrested enhancements in their product portfolios and technological developments.

Meanwhile, the tier 1 players in the microreactor technology market remain focused on novel drug delivery system launches, and strategic alliances with the regional players to extend their market footprint. These players are also oriented toward expansion of manufacturing facilities in regions with significant growth potential, such as India and China, to capitalize on the emerging opportunities.

Resurgent growth of chemical industries in the past few years has meant that demand for process intensification to achieve optimal results has also taken off. Microreactor technology has gained widespread acceptance among manufacturers of fine as well as specialty chemicals who seek streamlining their production costs while tackling environmental challenges. Additionally, high compatibility of the microreactor with mixing operations, such as mass transfer and heat transfer, have improved its visibility in the overall chemical industry landscape. Microreactor technology is expected to witness high traction, as it facilitates one-step reactions, while eliminating the risk of alternate reactions, which results in greater polish and higher yields of finished products. Provision of clarity on crucial operational parameters, and enabling seamless process flexibility along with enhanced productivity, are other aspects driving demand for the microreactor tehnology. Microreactor technology is further expected to continue gain momentum with its greater speed and convenience compared to the conventional processes in various mixing applications.

Drug development processes in the pharmaceuticals industry are witnessing notable refinements in the internal processes, in line with the evolving market pressures. With the drug development costs being extremely high, key pharmaceutical companies are vying to come up with new products in the market space and enhance research and development throughput. Ability of microreactor technology to decrease time-to-market, which remains one of the highly valued aspects, is empowering its adoption in case of drug development processes. Solid evidences demonstrating higher gains achieved, with reduced development times and enhanced productivity, have necessitated adoption of microreactor technology in the pharmaceutical landscape. Microreactors are set to evolve as a standard tool for pharmacists to achieve production scale-up, which is one of the prominent bottlenecks of a drug development process, along with improved R&D efficiency.

Rising clamor for energy resources across the globe and increasing concerns of global warming have induced a massive shift toward biodiesel as an alternative fuel with low environmental detrimental impacts. Microreactor technology helps in carrying out faster transesterification, a commonly accepted technique for biodiesel production. Types of microreactors used in case of biodiesel production come in various structures and shapes that are designed in a way to facilitate proper mixing and reaction. Biodiesel production by transesterification using microreactors offer the convenience of faster reaction rates and increased rate of product synthesis, thereby resulting in higher gains within reasonable time period. Capillary microreactors have been reported as one of the first ever microreactor types utilized in biodiesel synthesis.

A microreactor, otherwise known as micro-structured reactor or micro-channel reactor, refers to a device wherein chemical reactions occur in a confinement with typical lateral dimensions of less than 1 mm. Microreactor technology offers multiple advantages over the conventional technologies in terms of drastic improvements in energy efficiency, speed of reaction and higher yields, high inherent safety, upgraded reliability and scalability, and finer process control.

