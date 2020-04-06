Microprocessor and GPU Market Revenue Analysis, Production and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2023

Market Highlights:

The global microprocessor and GPU market was valued at USD 75.46 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 87.73 billion by the end of forecast period with a CAGR of 2.63%.

Microprocessor and GPUs are experiencing demand in various sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare telecommunication, among others. Moreover, cloud computing, edge computing, software-as-a-service subscription models has led to the growth of microprocessor and GPU market.

Get Free Sample of Microprocessor and GPU Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7774

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the microprocessor and GPU market are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Nvidia Corporation (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Qualcomm Technologies Incorporated (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), and Broadcom Limited (US). These players contribute a major share to the growth of the microprocessor and GPU market. The other prominent companies in the microprocessor and GPU market include Allwinner Technology Co., Ltd (China), Spreadtrum Communications Inc. (China), Marvell Technology Group, Ltd (US), Toshiba (Japan), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), and Microchip Technology Incorporated (US).

Segmentation:

By architecture, the microprocessor market is segmented into x86, ARM, MIPS, Power, and SPARC. The x86 segment was the largest revenue generating segment in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. X86 microprocessor has applications in consumer electronics segment, which itself is the largest end-user segment for this market. Thus, x86 contributes a large share to the market. ARM segment is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

By end-user, the microprocessor market has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others. The consumer electronics segment has various number of applications such as televisions, hand-held devices, home lighting systems among others, which makes it the largest contributor to the microprocessor market. Automotive segment, on the other hand, is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to various connected car applications such as ADAS and infotainment which is expected to boost up the demand of this market

By type, the GPU market has been segmented into discrete graphics and integrated graphics. The integrated graphics segment is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period while the discrete graphics segment is expected to dominate the GPU market during the forecast period.

Browse Full Microprocessor and GPU Market Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/microprocessor-gpu-market-7774

Regional Analysis:

The global market for microprocessor and GPU is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The geographic analysis of the microprocessor and GPU market has been conductedfor North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the microprocessor and GPU market throughout the forecast period. Emergence of 5G, rapid adoption of IoT, and the presence of prominent semiconductor vendors in the region have led to the devleopment of this market in Asia-Pacific region. The market in Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of automotive industry coupled with developments in connected cars segment is contributing to the growth of the market.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]