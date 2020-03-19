Microprocessor and GPU Market Research Depth Study and Gross Margin Analysis 2023

Market Synopsis:

The rapid growth in technology in consumer, as well as the industrial segments, has bolstered the demand for microprocessor chipsets. Microprocessors act as the brain of any system and thus command higher importance over any other chipset. The rising number of IoT applications have led the semiconductor companies to invest more in hardware to provide faster and efficient systems with better accuracy. Sectors such as consumer, automotive, telecommunication, and healthcare are growing at an explosive rate and therefore need more robust and powerful components. Factors such as cloud computing, the emergence of 5G, and software-as-a-service subscription models are expected to boost the demand for microprocessors. Edge computing is another factor emerging as an important element for 5G. Edge computing provides network operators to derive more value from networks which were not possible with previous architectures.

Furthermore, the growth of autonomous vehicles has triggered the demand for microprocessors. The transition from mainstream vehicles to fully automated cars is creating a need for more powerful hardware. Semiconductor companies are focusing on continuously improving the microprocessors to suit the needs of autonomous vehicle manufacturers. For instance, in June 2018, NXP Semiconductors launched a range of high-performance microprocessors—NXP S32—which can manage the vehicle’s acceleration, steering, and braking systems.

GPU or graphics processing unit is another significant component needed for advanced technologies. GPU databases provide unmatched capabilities for IoT data and analytics. GPUs process data more efficiently and accurately than CPUs, which process the data sequentially. These advantages make GPU an ideal component where there is a requirement of processing data in real time. GPUs are extensively deployed in IoT for applications such as fleet management, smart grid, smart manufacturing, and supply chain optimization.

Key Players:

The key players in the Microprocessor and GPU market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Intel Corporation (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Nvidia Corporation (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Qualcomm Technologies Incorporated (US), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), and Broadcom Limited (US). These players contribute a major share in the growth of Microprocessor and GPU market.

Apart from the top key players, there are other players that contribute to the market growth. These include Allwinner Technology Co., Ltd (China), Spreadtrum Communications Inc. (China), Marvell Technology Group, Ltd (US), Toshiba (Japan), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), and Microchip Technology Incorporated (US).

Segmentation:

By architecture, the microprocessor market has been segmented into x86, ARM, MIPS, Power, and SPARC. The x86 segment is expected to contribute a major share to the microprocessor and GPU market while the ARM segment is expected to register a high growth rate. X86 is largely used in the consumer electronics segment, thereby contributing a major share to the market.

By end-user, the microprocessor market has been segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and others. The consumer electronics segment is expected to contribute the largest share of the microprocessor market whereas the automotive segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging applications in connected cars such as ADAS and infotainment are leading to the growth of this market.

By type, the GPU market has been segmented into discrete graphics and integrated graphics. The discrete graphics segment is expected to dominate the GPU market during the forecast period while the integrated graphics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for Microprocessor and GPU is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The geographic analysis of Microprocessor and GPU market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). Among the aforementioned regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the Microprocessor and GPU market during the forecast period. The presence of semiconductor companies such as Samsung (South Korea), Mediatek (Taiwan), Renesas (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Spreadtrum (China), and Rockchip (China) is one of the major reasons for high share for Microprocessor and GPUs from this region. Furthermore, the high demand for consumer electronics and rapid adoption of IoT in healthcare and manufacturing in countries including China and Japan has led to the market’s growth. Europe is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the rapid development of autonomous vehicles in this region. Also, industrial automation is expected to play a very important role in the growth of the market.

Intended Audience:

Micro-component related associations, organizations, forums, and alliances

Component manufacturers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

System integrators

Distributors and traders

Integrated circuit designers

Professional service/solution providers

SoC providers

Embedded solution providers

