Microplate Washer market is Expected to Driven by Increasing Demand in the Various Industry

Microplate washer is an instrument which is used in the laboratory for washing experimental samples arranged in plate-based formats. Loading of a plate and select a program by the user, microplate washer then dispense, soak and extract liquids from the plate in few seconds. Microplate washer enhance the efficiency by improving the speed and accuracy of various washing protocol, and are mostly beneficial for different type of assays procedure such as ELISA assay, cell culture, protein array, western blots, DNA purification, etc. entire microplate washer enable user to program volumes, step time, tank selection, etc. There is a wide range of different ready to go procedure in the in vitro diagnostic market, i.e., virus related protein, another on more research-related targets, such as cytokines, interleukins, or cell death-related proteins. Microplate washer can be simply incorporated into robotic liquid handling systems or workstations, to giving the acceleration for the experimental procedure.

Microplate Washer market: Drivers and Restraint

Increasing demand of microplate washer in the various industry such as pharmaceutical industry, life science industry, in-vitro diagnostics, etc. due to a less expensive procedure of microplate washer which is the driver for the growth of the microplate washer market. However, maintenance of the microplate washer instruments may restraint the microplate washer market.

Microplate Washer market: Segmentation

The global market for Microplate Washer segmented by Modality, product type, application, end user, and geography:

Segmented by product type Automatic Semi-Automatic Manual

Segmented by modality Plate washer Strip washer

Segmented by applications ELISA washing Vacuum filtration Magnetic bead washing Gentle cell washing

Segmented by end user Research laboratories Pharmaceuticals industry Academic institutes In-vitro Diagnostics Life science industry

Segmented by geography North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East and Africa



Microplate Washer Market: Overview

A wide variety of experimental assays requires a series of washing process which can be processed by microplate washer. Over several years, microplate washer was mostly used for ELISA-based assays but due to innovation in this area microplate washer become the most promising instrument for the washing process. The market of microplate washer is expected to witness high growth in the forecasted period because of Widely used in the life science industry; microplate washers are commonly utilized for In-Vitro Diagnostic testing, such as ELISAs and cell-based assays.

Based on product type, global microplate washer market segmented such are automatic, semi-automatic and manual. Out of this segmentation, automatic microplate washer is widely used.

Based on the application, microplate washer market can be segmented into this area, i.e., Research Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals industry, Academic Institutes, In-vitro Diagnostics and Life Science industry. The in-vitro diagnostic area covers largest market share in the global microplate washer market.

Microplate Washer Market: Region-wise Outlook

By region, Global Microplate Washer market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the Microplate Washer followed by Europe and will continue to dominate the global Microplate Washer market attributed to growing number of end user especially life science industry; the in-vitro diagnostic industry is the fastest growing industry in the global microplate washer market.Asia Pacific is an emerging market due to high potential growth in in-vitro diagnostics and life science industry.

Microplate Washer Market: Key Market Participants

The key market players in the global Microplate Washer market include BioRad, tecan, BD Biosciences DiaSorin, Life Technologies, Millipore, EuroImmun, R&D Systems, Thermo Scientific – Pierce protein biology products, Abcam, Bioclone Inc, Titertek-Berthold, Biotek, etc.

