Microgrid Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2019-2024

Microgrid is a localized power system comprised of distributed generation assets, energy storage devices, and smart distribution technologies that interoperates through controls and software-based intelligence systems.

North America is currently the largest microgrid market, having captured nearly half of all vendor revenue activity. The region holds a nearly identical market share (48.59%) compared with data presented in 2016

ABB, GE and Echelon captured the top three revenue share spots in the Microgrid market in 2016. ABB dominated with 7.53 percent revenue share, followed by GE with 5.64 percent revenue share and Echelon with 5.03 percent revenue share.

The second place is Asia regions; following North America with the Revenue market share over 27.83% in 2016. Europe is another important consumption market of Microgrid Technology.

Microgrid Technology used in industry including Campus/Institutional Microgrid, Community/Utility Microgrid, Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, Military Microgrid and Remote Microgrid. Report data showed that 41.79% of the Microgrid Technology market demand in Campus/Institutional Microgrid, 24.24% in Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, and 21.28% in Community/Utility Microgrid in 2016.

There are two kinds of Microgrid Technology, which are Grid-Tied Type Microgrid and Independent Type Microgrid. Grid-Tied Type Microgrid is important in the Microgrid Technology, with a Installed Capacity market share nearly 78.30% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Microgrid Technology industry will still be a rapid development industry. Sales of Microgrid Technology have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Microgrid market will register a 15.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 26300 million by 2024, from US$ 11400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Microgrid business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Microgrid market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Grid-Tied Type Microgrid

Independent Type Microgrid

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Commercial/Industrial Microgrid

Community/Utility Microgrid

Campus/Institutional Microgrid

Military Microgrid

Remote Microgrid

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ABB

GE

Echelon

SandC Electric Co

Siemens

General Microgrids

Microgrid Solar

Raytheon

Sunverge Energy

Toshiba

NEC

Aquion Energy

EnStorage

SGCC

Moixa

EnSync

Ampard

Green Energy Corp

Growing Energy Labs Inc

HOMER Energy

Spirae, Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

