Microgrid Market 2019 Global Industry Segmented by Share, Size, Trends, Growth Insights, Challenges, Demand and Regional Forecast to 2023

Global Microgrid Market 2019 report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific). It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key Vendors operating in this Global market. Microgrid Market is expected to grow at 12.10% CAGR during the period 2018 to 2023. Global Microgrid market information segmented by type, component, power source, end-use and region.

The global microgrid is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing power generation through renewable energy resources for which proper grid is required which could help the supply of electricity in the smallest of area. According to T&D World, microgrid deployment continue to increase globally with 1,568 projects till 2016, representing more than 15 GW of capacity. All these factors are likely to drive the microgrid market.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2215

Global microgrid market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing deployment of a microgrid in the emerging economies which prove to be the potential market for microgrids. A microgrid refers to a grid that can manage distributed energy resources and loads, which can be operated in a controlled and coordinated way. The microgrid can be operated while connected with a main grid and can also operate in off-grid mode. These grids are generally located near the power consumption site. These grids are also being equipped with energy storage systems, as batteries become more cost competitive. The entire system of microgrid is being controlled by microgrid controller incorporating demand response so that the demand can be matched to available supply in the safest and most optimized manner.

Global Microgrid Industry Segmental Overview:

Microgrid Market, By Type

Grid Connected

Off-Grid

Microgrid Market, By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Microgrid Market, By Power Source

Natural Gas

Solar PV

Diesel

Fuel cell

Others

Microgrid Market, By End-Use

Educational Institutes

Industrial

Military

Healthcare

Government & Utilities

Other

Microgrid Market, By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Microgrid Market Prominent Players:

ABB (Switzerland),

GE (US),

Eaton (Ireland),

Schneider Electric (France),

Honeywell (US),

Exelon Corporation (US),

S&C Electric (US),

Power Analytics Corporation (US),

Siemens (Germany), and

Microgrid Energy LLC (US)

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global microgrid market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Microgrid market by its type, component, power source, end-use, and region

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Global Microgrid Market, By Type Global Microgrid Market, By Component Global Microgrid Market, By Power Source Global Microgrid Market, By End-Use Global Microgrid Market, By Region Competitive Landscape 11. Company Profile

List of Tables

Table 1 North America: Microgrid Market By Component: By Country, 2018–2023

Table 2 Europe Microgrid Market By Component: By Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Asia-Pacific Microgrid Market By Component: By Country,2018–2023

Table 4 Middle East & Africa Microgrid Market By Component: By Country,2018–2023

Table 5 South America Microgrid Market By Component: By Country,2018–2023

Table 6 Global Microgrid Market, By Power Source, By Regions, 2018–2023

Continued…..

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Microgrid Market, By Component, 2018–2023 (USD Million)

Figure 2 Global Microgrid Market Share, By Power Source, 2017 (%)

Figure 3 Global Microgrid Market, By Power Source, 2018–2023 (USD Million)

Figure 4 Global Microgrid Market Share, By End-Use, 2017 (%)

Figure 5 Global Microgrid Market, By End-Use, 2018–2023 (USD Million

Continued……..

Access Complete Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/microgrid-market-2215

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]