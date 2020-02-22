Microfluidic Devices Market Insights, Potential Business Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions, Revenue Analysis

P&S Intelligence releases a new research report “Global Industry Insight: Microfluidic Devices Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2020” with market overview, trends, DRO analysis, market segmentation, market size and forecast, porter analysis, recent developments, competitive scenario and top competitor profiles.

Continuous innovations in microfluidic devices have led to transformation of drug discovery and development, gene expression analysis and genotyping in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry. Microfluidic device companies are entering in collaborations and partnerships to build innovative approaches, offering advanced tools for diagnostics and research. But regulatory issues act as hindrance in the development of microfluidic devices market. Apart from regulatory challenges, the market also confronts issues from surface chemistry and geometrical problem during manufacturing process.

In terms of material, the polymer had the largest share in the global microfluidic devices market, and it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR among all the materials during the forecast period. Polymer is an attractive alternative to glass and silicon, as it has faster fabrication process and is comparatively cheaper. Polymer has also become the most preferred substrate for POCT applications, and has several advantages like oxygen permeability, gas permeability, nontoxic and optical transparency.

The major companies operating in the microfluidic devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Cepheid, Dolomite Centre, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Fluidigm Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Micronit Microfluidics, RainDance Technologies, Inc., and Siemens Healthcare, Inc.

